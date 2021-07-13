This movement presented a decalogue of actions to empower Mexican women

July 13, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The new leadership of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization ( WEDO ) Mexico movement presented a decalogue of actions with the aim of economically empowering women in various fields.

Judy Aguilar Acosta, who was appointed as the new ambassador for the movement in Mexico, proposed 10 actions in the hands of private initiative, civil society organizations and the government to economically empower Mexican women:

Education based on finance, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) and emotional intelligence, at all educational levels. Financial support and incentives based on the free market. Internal training in companies with a gender focus to encourage women to acquire management and leadership positions. Promotion and construction of decent and quality employment opportunities. Promotion of innovation and technology to increase the inclusion of women in the economy in high productivity sectors. In-depth training in financial matters, regardless of the economic role. Time management training with a focus on businesswomen and workers in their daily lives. Generate alliances with national and international universities such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard, Tec de Monterrey and others, to provide training and implement business growth and expansion strategies. Accelerate the implementation and adoption of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPS), promoted by UN Women, in partnership with the Global Compact. Encourage Mexican women to become involved in connection programs of international organizations, such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, among others.

Aguilar Acosta recalled the importance of the economic empowerment of Mexican women, since according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) during the first quarter of this year, 1.6 million people left the labor field, of which 84 % they are women.

In the framework of its transition event where the organization unveiled its new ambassador and council members in the country, Wendy Diamond, founder of WEDO, commented “we need to inspire and empower all women and we need to celebrate all these incredible women of their country ”.

New WEDO ambassadors by states. Image: Courtesy of WEDO.

From 2016 to date, the organization has provided training and workshops to more than 2,500 women nationwide. It has a presence in Mexico City and in other cities of the Republic, such as: Veracruz, Querétaro, Campeche, Yucatán, Monterrey, Zacatecas, Durango and Baja California, as well as in 20 municipalities of the State of Mexico.

Finally, in her farewell remarks as outgoing ambassador, Liliana Ortiz, reiterated that women are philanthropic and businesswomen by nature, which is why she called on Mexican women to work together because “raising a woman's hand is how we feel fulfilled because it we practice by example, not necessarily with words ”.