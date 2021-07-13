TikTok employees will return to the office three days a week

July 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In a message accessed by Reuters , TikTok offers its employees to stay home two days a week once they return to the offices in person . They will also let each manager decide if their employees can work full time from home.

The policy will apply to all workers and interns in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. For now they are working completely remotely and have not said when they plan to return.

The Chinese company has hired thousands of people during the pandemic, according to the message they sent. Many employers believe that their subordinates do not want to return to work in person, so a hybrid model has been proposed to facilitate re-entry into the world of work as we knew it in 2019.

"There is no substitute for in-person collaboration and we are excited to reopen our offices in the United States. However, it is clear that many of us have adapted well to working from home and value flexibility and balance," it reads. in the company's internal message.

The United States is one of the largest markets for TikTok and they have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Mountain View and Austin. Given the success of vaccination in the country, many businesses are already operating normally. Employees of Google and Twitter in the United States already returned to the office this Monday and it is expected that little by little the rest of the technology offices will return.