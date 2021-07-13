FDA Warns Guillain-Barré Syndrome May Be Linked to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

July 13, 2021 3 min read

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson may be linked to a small increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome , a neurological condition.

The FDA published a letter that it sent to the pharmacist in order to inform them and authorize a change in the data sheet that is given to those who distribute the vaccine. In the letter they explain that there is an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome after 42 days after the application of the Janssen vaccine.

The government institution explained that the syndrome "has occurred in some people who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 called Janssen." However, he also explained that "the possibility of this happening is very low."

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

It is a neurological condition classified as rare in which "the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system," according to the World Health Organization (WHO) .

This syndrome can affect the nerves that control muscle movements and also those that transmit pain, thermal and tactile sensations. Reason why muscle weakness and loss of sensation in the arms and legs may occur.

The WHO explains that although all people can develop this condition, it is more common in adults and in males.

In its report, the FDA asks that people who have been vaccinated with Janssen see a doctor immediately if they have symptoms such as: