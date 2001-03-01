What's New

The latest happenings at Show Me PCs and <i>The Next Step Magazine</i>

March 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Forget classrooms and call centers. Show Me PCs homebased franchisees bring computer training, from Windows and QuickBooks to the Internet, directly to clients' homes and businesses.

This franchise has potential in the B2B market because it provides employers with the convenience they demand. Says president Mark Cameron, "We can schedule two hours in the day and visit with employees in their offices, so if the boss needs them, they're still available."

With 4-, 8-, 12- and 16-week packages to accommodate varying needs, Show Me PCs also offers clients free continued support via phone or e-mail.

Since its start in 1995, The Next Step Magazine has been helping New York high school students with college planning, career exploration and life skills. Now the magazine's ready to go national and is offering franchisees the exclusive rights to publish and use the trademark name in state-by-state territories.

"For every issue, we give [franchisees] all the articles and the cover, fully designed, on disc," says publisher David Mammano. "Franchisees sell [ads] locally in their state, put them back on the disc and then send the disc back to us, and we do the printing and mailing, too. So everything's done for them. It's the perfect opportunity for an ad salesperson who wants to have his or her own business."