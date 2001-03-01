What's New

The latest happenings at Show Me PCs and <i>The Next Step Magazine</i>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
  • Forget classrooms and call centers. Show Me PCs homebased franchisees bring computer training, from Windows and QuickBooks to the Internet, directly to clients' homes and businesses.

This franchise has potential in the B2B market because it provides employers with the convenience they demand. Says president Mark Cameron, "We can schedule two hours in the day and visit with employees in their offices, so if the boss needs them, they're still available."

With 4-, 8-, 12- and 16-week packages to accommodate varying needs, Show Me PCs also offers clients free continued support via phone or e-mail.

  • Since its start in 1995, The Next Step Magazine has been helping New York high school students with college planning, career exploration and life skills. Now the magazine's ready to go national and is offering franchisees the exclusive rights to publish and use the trademark name in state-by-state territories.

"For every issue, we give [franchisees] all the articles and the cover, fully designed, on disc," says publisher David Mammano. "Franchisees sell [ads] locally in their state, put them back on the disc and then send the disc back to us, and we do the printing and mailing, too. So everything's done for them. It's the perfect opportunity for an ad salesperson who wants to have his or her own business."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market