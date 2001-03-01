Terminal Bliss

Gate 9, Flight 277 . . . Gate 10, pedicures for everybody . . .

March 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Busy jet-setters often don't have time to eat, much less get a massage or a manicure. But thanks to Kristin Rhyne, founder and president of Polished Inc., a beauty boutique located in airports, harried travelers' next facials are just a flight delay away.

"Essentially, we target busy professionals and make beauty and wellness convenient for them," Rhyne says. "It's really about having a little time for yourself." Polished Inc. offers such services as manicures, pedicures, makeovers, massages and facials, and also sells popular beauty products to flight-weary customers.

Rhyne, 30, came up with the idea while attending Harvard Business School. On one summer break, she and her mother were stuck in an airport waiting for a flight. Her mother said, "Wouldn't it be great if we could get our nails done?"

Rhyne thought that was not only a great idea, but a great business idea. After some research, she entered her plan in Harvard's business plan contest. Not only was she a semifinalist, but her plan was the only non-Internet company to make it that far.

Rhyne started her Boston-based company in 1999 with roughly $750,000 from family, friends and angel investors. Her first Polished location opened in Boston's Logan International Airport in December 2000. With two other airport locations in the works, Rhyne hopes to eventually expand the business into other venues convenient to those on the go.

"Our goal is 200 stores in the next five to seven years," says Rhyne. "We'll go where the business goes."



Contact Source