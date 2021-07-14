Finance

Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip in Bank of America?

In the universe of bank stocks, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is considered to be one of “the rest.” That is, that many investors view JPMorgan Chase (N...
Next Article
Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip in Bank of America?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

In the universe of bank stocks, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is considered to be one of “the rest.” That is, that many investors view JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as “the best.” Anything else pales in comparison.  

I’m not going to debate that point except to say that as investors we should be open to exploring opportunities as they present themselves. That looks to be the case with BAC stock. On three occasions in the last month, the stock has swung to over $40 per share. In each case it has failed to hold those gains. However, on the first two occasions, it found support around $38. Will the third time be a victory for the bears? 

Bank of America reported second-quarter earnings on July 14. In early morning trading, BAC stock is down 4.75%. However, early indicators suggest that BAC stock is looking oversold. That means that it could be a good time to get in on the stock. 

What Did Earnings Tell Us?  

The good news came in the form of earnings that smashed expectations. Bank of America recorded $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) which was 26 cents higher than the 77 cents forecast by analysts. However, when a one-time, $2 billion tax gain is removed the bank posted an EPS gain of 80 cents. 

On the revenue front the story was not as good. Bank of America posted $21.6 billion. That number was $1.2 billion lower than the $22.8 billion it reported in the first quarter. And it was also down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. 

The Easy Gains Are Likely Over 

Like many companies, financial services companies will be facing increasingly difficult comps in the coming quarters. A key reason why Bank of America, like many banks, is posting strong earnings is that they have been able to reclaim funds that were set aside in anticipation of pandemic losses. Over the next several quarters, that will no longer be the case.  

Meanwhile, the bank’s revenue numbers were affected by a 6% decline in net interest income due to lower interest rates.  When interest rates are low, banks don’t earn as much on the loans they initiate. With interest rates likely to stay low for some time to come, it’s fair for investors to wonder where the revenue growth will come from. 

One source will be from trading. However, Bank of America looks to be underperforming the sector here as well. In the quarter, BAC reported fixed-income trading revenue of $1.97 billion. Which was significantly less than the $2.71 billion that was expected per FactSet.  

One potential catalyst in the company's earnings report is management’s report that its loan book increased in the second quarter. Analysts will be listening for guidance on the company’s projections for loan growth in the second half of 2021.  

The Bottom Line on BAC Stock 

The consensus price target among analysts suggests that the stock will be settling in somewhere around $40. But that’s only part of the story. The bank will likely be increasing its dividend and it recently announced the approval of a $25 billion share repurchase plan.  

When the bank made these announcements, the stock surged, but it is now once again failing to hold those gains. I suppose that’s to be expected. In a market that appears to be priced for good news, any whiff of a disappointing earnings report is a reason to sell.  

But I believe there was more that was good than was bad in Bank of America’s report. And bank stocks are not growth stocks to begin with. With a divided increase likely to come soon, now is a good time to buy BAC stock.

 

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises