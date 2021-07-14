These Are The Top Ten Picks Of John Paulson

July 14, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



John Paulson is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. In 1994, he founded Paulson & Co., and the fund managed about $3.8 billion at the end of 2020. Prior to Paulson & Co., he worked for Boston Consulting Group, Odyssey Partners and Bear Stearns. Paulson's hedge funds managed about $36 billion at their peak. In July last year, Paulson announced closing his hedge fund for outside money and converting his hedge fund into a family office. Forbes estimates his net worth to be about $3.5 billion. Let’s take a look at the top ten picks of John Paulson.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Picks Of John Paulson

We have referred to the most recent Form 13F filing to come up with the top ten picks of John Paulson. We have ranked the top ten picks on the basis of the percentage that each stock accounts for in Paulson’s portfolio. Following are the top ten picks of John Paulson:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Founded in 1944, this company deals in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. The company works through three business (or geographical) segments: Australia, Americas and Africa. This stock accounts for about 3% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last three months, and over 11% YTD. AngloGold Ashanti is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Endo International

Founded in 1997, it is a pharmaceutical company that develops, makes and distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Endo International has the following business segments: Generic Pharmaceuticals, International Pharmaceuticals, Branded Pharmaceuticals, and Sterile Injectables. This stock accounts for about 3.1% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are down more than 40% in the last three months, and over 45% YTD. Endo International has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Perpetua Resources

Founded in 2011, this company acquires mining properties with the objective of exploring, evaluating and making them production ready. The Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho is its principal asset. This stock accounts for about 3.7% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are down almost 1% in the last three months, and over 25% YTD. Perpetua Resources is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Viatris

Founded in 2020, it is a global healthcare company that ensures access to medicines. It also offers support services, including diagnostic clinics, digital tools and educational seminars. Viatris was formed through the merger between Mylan and Pfizer’s off-patent division Upjohn. This stock accounts for about 3.7% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last three months, but are down over 25% YTD. Viatris has its headquarters in Canonsburg, PA.

NovaGold Resources

Founded in 1984, this company acquires, explores and develops metal properties mainly in Alaska and British Columbia. NovaGold Resources developments include Galore Creek projects and Donlin Gold. This stock accounts for about 4.5% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are down more than 11% in the last three months and over 14% YTD. NovaGold Resources is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1992, it is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on treating ultra-rare disorders by developing and marketing life-transforming therapeutic products. Some of its products are Strensiq, Kanuma, Ultomiris, and Soliris. This stock accounts for about 4.9% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are up more than 20% in the last three months and over 19% YTD. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has its headquarters in Boston.

SPDR Gold Trust

Founded in 2004, it is an exchange traded fund that is managed by World Gold Trust Services. This fund invests in the commodity market, primarily in gold, and tracks the performance of gold bullion. SPDR Gold Trust accounts for about 7% of Paulson’s portfolio. This fund has given a YTD return of over 4%.

BrightSphere Investment Group

Founded in 1980, it is a holding company that deals in asset management services. Also, the company focuses on developing new business opportunities in both domestic and foreign markets. BrightSphere has the following business segments: Alternatives, Liquid Alpha and Quant & Solutions. This stock accounts for about 9.4% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months and over 20% YTD. BrightSphere Investment Group is headquartered in Boston.

Horizon Therapeutics

Founded in 2008, it is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops and markets pharmaceutical products. Horizon Therapeutics has three business segments: Rheumatology, Inflammation and Orphan. This stock accounts for about 16.9% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are up more than 4% in the last three months and over 30% YTD. Horizon Therapeutics has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Bausch Health Companies

Founded in 1994, this company develops, makes and markets a portfolio of generic, branded, as well as branded generic medical devices, over-the-counter products and pharmaceuticals. The company has the following business segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. This stock accounts for about 18.8% of Paulson’s portfolio. Its shares are down more than 3% in the last three months, but have gained over 40% YTD. Bausch Health Companies is headquartered in Laval, Canada.