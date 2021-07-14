Google

Will group video calls end? Google Meet will begin to limit the time and will stop being free

The application will impose new limits on group video calls starting in July.
Will group video calls end? Google Meet will begin to limit the time and will stop being free
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google Meet , the Google video calling app that   became very popular during the pandemic , decided to give the opportunity to all users of test their services for free so they can use it as long as they want (up to 24 hours) during these remote work times.

However, Genbeta reports that, since almost a year and a half of social distancing measures have already passed, the company decided that from July anyone who wants to use Google Meet without time limits will have to be part of a subscription plan to Google Workspace . If not, after 60 minutes the video call will end automatically and the link will stop working.

The new limits, according to the service's help portal , mention that a computer can host one-to-one calls of up to 24 hours and a Your computer can host calls with 3 or more participants of up to 60 minutes in length.

This final decision came after Google decided to replace Hangouts with Google Chat in mid-2021, which has the same functions as the previous one with some additional ones, such as: send to your inbox, faster search, reactions with emojis and Suggested answers.

