Intellectual Property

Heineken and the CRT reach a 'friendly agreement' for the use of the word 'Tequila'

This resolution comes after the Dutch brewer failed to comply with the regulation of the sale of its drink Desperados.
Next Article
Heineken and the CRT reach a 'friendly agreement' for the use of the word 'Tequila'
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) announced this week that it reached an agreement with the brewery Heineken on the correct use of the word 'Tequila' , after the Dutch company failed to comply with the sales regulation with its Desperados drink.

According to Forbes reports, during the process, in matters of industrial and commercial property "various judicial fronts were opened" in the European Union. Finally, an amicable agreement was reached from the legal dispute with the corporate.

The CRT is in charge of inspecting and certifying that the applicable regulations are complied with and safeguarding the denomination of origin in Mexico and in the world, since currently, tequila is protected in 55 countries and most of the total exports are sent to these destinations.

The new agreement benefits both Heineken and the CRT, but these terms are confidential. Let us remember that tequila is a Mexican product that has been protected since 1997 in the Agreement between Mexico and the European Union , where they make the Mutual Recognition and the protection of the Denominations of Origin of the spirits sector.

The European Union has the second place in the export market for Mexican tequila, approximately 20 million liters of 50 different brands of the drink are exported annually.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Intellectual Property

Editorial seeks to patent 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' clothing patterns, but only manages to protect 3

Intellectual Property

Mexico accuses cultural appropriation of Zara, Anthropologie and Patowl brands

Intellectual Property

How and Why Startups Must Protect Their Intellectual Property at All Costs