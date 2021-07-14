WhatsApp will delete your account if you have any of these downloaded apps

July 14, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp released a statement on its website warning its users that anyone who has certain applications downloaded will have their account suspended. First, the suspension will be temporary, and they will receive a message warning them that they are at risk of losing their account and that they must take the necessary measures not to do so. If you do what is asked in the message, they can continue to use it as normal.

The applications that should be deleted immediately are WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or any other that is an altered version of the original. These applications allow you to customize functions that WhatsApp does not have, such as transferring conversations from one cell phone to another. Using these versions violate the terms and conditions of the company and is a risk to the safety of users.

Another measure they plan to add to improve security is that the function of photos and videos that self-destruct after a certain time will be implemented. They are already in beta testing and will be available soon.

To know how to switch to the official version of WhatsApp, enter here and review all the necessary steps.