Networking

He is the Mexican Emmy nominated for his work on 'Cobra Kai'

The story of this young man shows why talking to strangers can boost us professionally.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How do you make a conversation with a stranger flow? Being open to talking to strangers anywhere and anytime can change our lives and even propel us professionally. A talk at a party led Andrés Locsey , a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to be nominated for an Emmy for best sound editing of the ' Kobra Ka i' series.

Andrés had gone to a party with his wife in Los Angeles (LA), where he decided to approach another "guy" who was present, in fact, as he mentions, they were the only two men at the celebration, according to a report from The reporter.

Chance

As the conversation flowed, both boys began to talk about work and Andrés told his interlocutor that he was a music editor, later his partner explained that he was a composer for television and asked for his phone number to call him in case he or a friend needed a music editor.

Shortly after, he was contacted by Kobra Kai songwriters Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who have worked with Andrés since the first season of the show that has stolen the attention and admiration of many people.

This Tuesday, July 13, the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced, and Kobra Kai produced by Sony Pictures Television, accumulated four of them within the categories Best Comedy Series, Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Stuntmen.

Success doesn't come out of nowhere

The young man from Guadalajara worked hard to get to where he is today. Andrés studied Music Production and Engineering at Berklee College of Music, Boston and shortly after moving to LA, he worked with the Igloo Music Studios team on Birdman, an award-winning film directed by Alejandro González Iñarritú and released in 2014.

According to the information compiled by El Informador , Andrés, who arrived in LA eight years ago, did everything from going for coffee and food, to opening and closing the premises of the first study in which he worked.

Subsequently, the editor honed his skills in Pro Tools, an audio editing program, and went on to prepare and edit more than 200 orchestral scores, then immersed himself in music post-production.

Undoubtedly the story of Andrés Locsey leaves us two great lessons or some food for thought (material to think) as entrepreneurs. First , it does not start in the most comfortable way possible, but everything is scalable, while you reach success it is important to learn everything you can. And second , but not least, we must not forget that our social skills can be a great boost in our professional or business career.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Networking

10 rules for successful networking

Networking

How to do online networking?

Networking

The 10 worst ways to make business contacts