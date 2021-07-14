He is the Mexican Emmy nominated for his work on 'Cobra Kai'

July 14, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How do you make a conversation with a stranger flow? Being open to talking to strangers anywhere and anytime can change our lives and even propel us professionally. A talk at a party led Andrés Locsey , a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to be nominated for an Emmy for best sound editing of the ' Kobra Ka i' series.

Andrés had gone to a party with his wife in Los Angeles (LA), where he decided to approach another "guy" who was present, in fact, as he mentions, they were the only two men at the celebration, according to a report from The reporter.

Chance

As the conversation flowed, both boys began to talk about work and Andrés told his interlocutor that he was a music editor, later his partner explained that he was a composer for television and asked for his phone number to call him in case he or a friend needed a music editor.

Shortly after, he was contacted by Kobra Kai songwriters Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who have worked with Andrés since the first season of the show that has stolen the attention and admiration of many people.

Also major congratulations to our incredible score mixer and music editor, @phil_mcgowan and Andres Locsey, who both snagged nominations this morning too for their work on @CobraKaiSeries .



Our score would be nothing without these two !! - Zach Robinson (@zachrobinson) July 13, 2021

This Tuesday, July 13, the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced, and Kobra Kai produced by Sony Pictures Television, accumulated four of them within the categories Best Comedy Series, Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Stuntmen.

Success doesn't come out of nowhere

The young man from Guadalajara worked hard to get to where he is today. Andrés studied Music Production and Engineering at Berklee College of Music, Boston and shortly after moving to LA, he worked with the Igloo Music Studios team on Birdman, an award-winning film directed by Alejandro González Iñarritú and released in 2014.

According to the information compiled by El Informador , Andrés, who arrived in LA eight years ago, did everything from going for coffee and food, to opening and closing the premises of the first study in which he worked.

Subsequently, the editor honed his skills in Pro Tools, an audio editing program, and went on to prepare and edit more than 200 orchestral scores, then immersed himself in music post-production.

Undoubtedly the story of Andrés Locsey leaves us two great lessons or some food for thought (material to think) as entrepreneurs. First , it does not start in the most comfortable way possible, but everything is scalable, while you reach success it is important to learn everything you can. And second , but not least, we must not forget that our social skills can be a great boost in our professional or business career.