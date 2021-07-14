Shark Tank México

Watch the first pitch of the new season of Shark Tank México!

The favorite show of Mexican entrepreneurs will premiere its sixth season this Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm.
Image credit: Shrak Tank México vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Shark Tank Mexico returns this week! The favorite show of Mexican entrepreneurs will premiere its sixth season this Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm.

This new season, the Shark Tank Mexico tank will receive four new entrepreneurs whose experience and knowledge in traditional businesses, e-commerce and tourism will provide entrepreneurs with new opportunities to get ahead. They are: Braulio Arsagua, Deborah Dana Beyda, Alejandra Ríos Spinola and Marisa Lazo.

These four businessmen join the panel to share great negotiations with the renowned and much loved sharks Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera Aspra , who have been in the tank since the first season, Marcus Dantus, who arrived in 2018 and Mauricio Hoyos, shark from Shark Tank Colombia returning to swim in Mexican waters.

To showcase the challenging cases and their new hungry sharks for investing in this new cycle on the Sony Channel screen, the show's official account posted the first pitch of the new season's opening episode.

Don't miss the premiere of the sixth season of Shark Tank México this July 16 at 9:30 pm on Sony Channel and the following Thursday on Claro Video to enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.

