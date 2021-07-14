Bill Gates

Bill Gates admits to 'ruining' his marriage: report

The mogul made the comments during a question and answer session at a conference last week.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates allegedly confessed to "ruining" his marriage to his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, according to a New York Post report .

The site reported that the mogul made the comments during a question and answer session at an exclusive Sun Valley conference last week.

According to a note from The Independent , CNBC presenter Becky Quick would have asked Gates about his divorce, which the couple announced in May this year after 27 years of marriage .

Reports report that an unidentified conference attendee told The Post that he "confessed to making a mistake." The note says that he "basically referred to the fact that (the divorce) was his fault."

Business Insider even reported that the attendee noted that Gates "may have been on the verge of tears."

Rumors have not been long in coming since Gates announced his divorce on his Twitter account, specifically about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reported a week later that Microsoft had investigated Gates during 2019 for allegations of an alleged relationship with a member of his team.

