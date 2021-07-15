Personal Finance

Half a year and you have not fulfilled your resolutions? You can still get back to your financial goals

We leave you 4 tips that can be useful to fulfill your financial purposes and achieve them during the rest of the year.
Next Article
Half a year and you have not fulfilled your resolutions? You can still get back to your financial goals
Image credit: Sharon McCutcheon vía Unsplash

Free Book Preview Entrepreneur Kids: Launch Your Own Business

Submit your email to get a sneak peek of some of the fun, educational worksheets included in our NEW book for the little entrepreneur in your life.
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In January, given the motivation of the beginning of a new year, we all set a series of goals and resolutions for 2021. Now that we are in the middle of the year, it is a good time to reflect on their fulfillment and ensure that, with the Over the months, they have not been forgotten.

Whether you have focused on personal, professional or financial goals, it is important that you follow a strategy not to abandon them. Thinking about this, Principal México shares four tips that can be useful to fulfill your financial purposes and achieve them during the rest of the year.

1. Sort your priorities

Image: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

If among your goals this year you had established to create an emergency fund, but instead of starting it you made several unexpected purchases online, it is a good time to reorganize your priorities.

This does not mean that you stop investing in what you like, such as traveling or taking courses in your favorite activities, but rather that you decide what is more important or necessary at this moment. You still have six months to channel a percentage of your income into your emergency fund, so there is time. The important thing is to prioritize what you want to achieve and work to achieve it. For example, you could postpone your next trip until the end of the year in order to achieve the initial purpose of saving for any emergency.

2. Have realistic goals and results

Image: Isaac Smith via Unsplash

Six months after the start of 2021, if you have not made much progress with your financial resolutions at the beginning of the year, it is advisable to adapt them so that it is possible to fulfill them. After all, it is easier to be successful if we set realistic goals. Set achievable goals, with time limits and an action plan that is achievable. It is a good time to plan what you can do; A recommendation for this is to write your plan, this is more effective than just thinking about it because the "visual reinforcement" will make it more tangible and, above all, possible.

To know more:

3. Small steps, big results

Image: Sharon McCutcheon via Unsplash

One of the difficulties we face is that we often set very big goals, which can overwhelm us. A good option is to start with a less ambitious goal and work your way up to more substantial levels.

For example, if your goal is to save more, as a first step you can establish small actions at home such as the implementation of savings systems in water and electricity services, which will generate a certain amount of money that you did not have before. You can allocate that money to a larger savings goal, which means a benefit for the fulfillment of another of your purposes or some life goal such as your retirement.

Use tools such as Voluntary Savings in the individual account of your Afore, an action that will benefit you in the long term as it will give you the opportunity to improve your pension when you decide to retire.

If you have other types of projects in mind, Investment Funds can be a very useful tool, since, through asset management and personalized treatment, it will be possible to plan and build financial well-being.

4. Don't procrastinate, act

Image: Michael Longmire via Unsplash

If you haven't followed through on your goals, don't be discouraged. Start now. If you keep putting off your goals, time will pass and it will be more difficult to achieve them. Starting today, prioritize your goals, make viable action plans and start step by step. You will see that if you put your hands to work you will achieve what you set out to do sooner than you expect.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Finance

Darren Weeks started investing in the Stock Market at age 10. Here are some tips from the 'Canadian Rich Dad'

Personal Finance

How does financial stress affect your work life?

Personal Finance

These 8 ideas will help you have some 'extra money'