Watch the 24-hour marathon with the best pitches from Shark Tank México and win exclusive prizes!

July 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm, the sixth season of Shark Tank México begins on Sony Channel!

To celebrate its new cycle, the favorite program of Mexican entrepreneurs will broadcast live for 24 hours the best 10 projects of the fifth season and gives you the opportunity to participate for exclusive prizes throughout this marathon.

This new season, the Shark Tank Mexico tank will receive four new entrepreneurs whose experience and knowledge in traditional businesses, e-commerce and tourism will provide entrepreneurs with new opportunities to get ahead. They are: Braulio Arsagua, Deborah Dana Beyda, Alejandra Ríos Spinola and Marisa Lazo.

These four businessmen join the panel to share great negotiations with the renowned and much loved sharks Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera Aspra , who have been in the tank since the first season, Marcus Dantus, who arrived in 2018 and Mauricio Hoyos, shark from Shark Tank Colombia returning to swim in Mexican waters.

Shark Tank Mexico will reveal the different dynamics to opt for the prizes during the day, so don't miss a single minute of the broadcast. You just have to click on the following video from his official channel on YouTube.

Don't miss the premiere of the sixth season of Shark Tank México this July 16 at 9:30 pm on Sony Channel and the following Thursday on Claro Video to enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.

Are you ready to go back to the tank?