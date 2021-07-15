Is a Breakout in the Charts for The Children's Place?

July 15, 2021 3 min read

Shares of Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) were trending higher since September, but the stock has recently been hitting a resistance line. If the stock breaks through this level, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites.

The company has undertaken growth efforts such as enhancing its digital capabilities, augmenting its supply chain, and improving its financial flexibility. PLCE had a strong first-quarter, driven by a favorable response towards its product assortment, higher price realization, and consumers spending stimulus checks.

From a liquidity standpoint, the company has a current ratio of 0.9, which indicates it may not be able to cover short-term obligations. In addition, the company has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.1.

While PLCE had a strong first quarter, revenue growth has essentially been flat over the past five years, while earnings have fallen an average of 17.7% per year over the same period. However, analysts forecast earnings to surge 120.9% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock appears fairly valued with a forward P/E of 20.66. The stock was trending higher since September, but has shown mixed performance recently as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of PLCE below with added notations:

Chart of PLCE provided by TradingView

PLCE has been in a clear trend higher during the past year, but the stock has recently struggled to get past the $100 resistance (red), which is also the 52-week high. That mark is also preventing the stock from hitting new highs. PLCE looks to be dropping back, which may mean another test of the key level at $85 (green).

The possible long position on the stock would be on a breakout above the $100 resistance level which is also the 52-week high.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

PLCE shares were trading at $87.96 per share on Thursday morning, down $2.13 (-2.36%). Year-to-date, PLCE has gained 75.57%, versus a 17.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

