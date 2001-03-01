Web Site

To keep up with news and development in human resouces, check out this site.
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Tracking news and developments in human resources is tough, but nowadays it's necessary, both so you can recruit and retain quality staff in a tight market and so you don't run afoul of the many laws pertaining to the workplace. A useful bookmark for keeping pace is HR One, which gathers together news, information on laws and advice on best practices. Material is crafted to be understandable to nonprofessionals (meaning you) so when you put in time ate the site, you'll leave knowing lots more.

