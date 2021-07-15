Facebook

Facebook and Instagram Will Invest More Than $1 Billion in Content Creators

To compete with TikTok, Mark Zuckerberg plans to pay more than $1 billion to attract content creators.
Next Article
Facebook and Instagram Will Invest More Than $1 Billion in Content Creators
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Marc Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced Wednesday that he will invest more than $1 billion to pay content creators on Facebook and Instagram. This investment would be in an effort to compete against TikTok, the Chinese short video application that has the rest of the social networks shaking.

Related: Facebook Becomes the Youngest Company to Reach the Billion Dollar Milestone

"We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living, so we're creating new programs to invest over $1 billion to reward creators for great content they create on Facebook and Instagram through 2022." Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook wall.

“Investing in creators isn't new for us, but I'm excited to expand this work over time. More details soon,” he added.

The strategy would be to pay users for using "specific Facebook and Instagram features or by hitting certain milestones," detailed The New York Times, citing company sources.

Related: This Real-Estate Billionaire Will Invest $100 Million to Replace Facebook

At the beginning, the initiative will work through invitations. Towards the end of this year, they will create a portal where participants can keep track of their earnings on both social networks.

The same medium points out that the measure is part of a strategy to stay current in the face of the amazing growth of TikTok. The platform, originally from China, is considered one of the most downloaded apps of all time. To date, TikTok has been installed over three billion times.

Related: Selling Guide on Social Networks for Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Confirms the Development of Its Own Augmented Reality Software

Facebook

Facebook Announces its 2021 Community Accelerator

Facebook

Are Facebook's Best Days Behind It?