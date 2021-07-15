These Are The Top Ten Cryptocurrencies With The Highest YTD Return

July 15, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Cryptocurrency was among the best asset classes last year. In fact, this digital currency has been among the top-performing assets for the past few years. It is believed that growing acceptance and demand from institutional investors is a major reason for the growth in the crypto market. In addition to institutional investors, the crypto market continues to attract retail investors as well. Moreover, experts believe that a bull run will continue in the crypto market for the foreseeable future. If you are also planning to invest in the crypto market, then to help you select, here are the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest year-to-date (YTD) return.

Top Ten Cryptocurrencies With Highest YTD Return

We have referred to the past one year of return data to rank the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest YTD return.

Decentraland (MANA, 661%)

Launched in 2017, Decentraland refers to itself as a virtual reality platform that is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Decentraland allows users to develop, experience and monetize content and applications. It is currently trading at around $0.6788 and has a market cap of more than $965 million. Decentraland has returned more than 700% year to date and has an all-time high of $1.63 (April 17, 2021).

Fantom (FTM, 716%)

Originally created in 2018, Fantom is a DAG (directed acyclic graph) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. This crypto uses its own bespoke consensus algorithm. It is currently trading at around $0.2076 and has a market cap of more than $545 million. Fantom has returned more than 1,000% year to date and has an all-time high of $0.9571 (May 10, 2021).

Constellation (DAG, 741%)

Constellation is an open-source platform that can be used to develop a blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized application. This crypto allows users to add several features, including mint cryptocurrency, a blockchain network, crypto wallets and more. It is currently trading at around $0.1855 and has a market cap of more than $456 million. Constellation has returned more than 1,700% year to date and has an all-time high of $0.385 (July 10, 2021).

THETA (THETA, 752%)

Launched in March 2019, THETA is an open-source protocol powering a decentralized video-streaming service. The primary objective of this crypto is to decentralize video streaming, data delivery and edge computing. It is currently trading at around $4.81 and has a market cap of more than $5 billion. THETA has returned more than 150% year to date and has an all-time high of $15.90 (April 16, 2021).

Chiliz (CHZ, 767%)

Founded in 2018, Chiliz is a popular sports and entertainment digital currency. Chiliz powers Socios.com, which is the first-ever blockchain-based fan engagement & rewards platform. It is currently trading at around $0.2584 and has a market cap of more than $1.476 billion. Chiliz has returned more than 1,000% year to date and has an all-time high of $0.8915 (May 13, 2021).

Terra (LUNA, 996%)

Launched in April 2019, Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power its price-stable global payments systems. Terra has partnered with several payment platforms, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. It is currently trading at around $6.70 and has a market cap of more than $2.94 billion. Terra has returned more than 850% year to date and has all-time high of $22.33 (May 21, 2021).

Theta Fuel (TFUEL, 1,106%)

Founded in 2017, Theta Fuel is one of the two native tokens on the Theta blockchain, with the other one being Theta. This crypto is used to facilitate the operations on the Theta blockchain, including payments to relayers for sharing a video. It is currently trading at $0.2782 and has a market cap of more than $1.583 billion. Theta Fuel has returned more than 680% year to date and has an all-time high of $0.6807 (June 09, 2021).

Polygon (MATIC, 1,296%)

Launched in October 2017, Polygon is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. This crypto describes itself as a Layer 2 scaling solution. It means that the project won’t need to upgrade its current basic blockchain layer in the near future. It is currently trading at $0.8873 and has a market cap of more than $5.793 billion. Polygon has returned more than 4,500% year to date and has an all-time high of $2.68 (May 18, 2021).

Dogecoin (DOGE, 1,896%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, this crypto is primarily used for rewarding quality content on Reddit and Twitter. This crypto features the Shiba breed of dog as its mascot. It is currently trading at $0.1906 and has a market cap of more than $25.395 billion. Dogecoin has returned more than 3,600% year to date and has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 08, 2021).

Telcoin (TEL, 3,232%)

Established in 2017, this crypto helps bridge the gap between blockchain, cryptos and the telecommunication industry. It aims to do away with the existing issues between billing platforms and mobile money. Telcoin wants to offer a low-cost alternative to remittance services. It is currently trading at $0.01535 and has a market cap of $886.64 million. Telcoin has returned more than 2,900% year to date.