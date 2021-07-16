Technology

Roll With It: LG Signature OLED R

It boasts of a 65-inch flexible OLED display created from one sheet of glass, with it also featuring self-lit pixels and independent dimming control to improve picture quality.
Roll With It: LG Signature OLED R
Image credit: LG
LG Signature OLED R

Columnist
2 min read
The LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV is a game changer for user-centric entertainment. It boasts of a 65-inch flexible OLED display created from one sheet of glass, with it also featuring self-lit pixels and independent dimming control to improve picture quality.

The TV has three viewing modes -Full View, Line View, and Zero View- depending on how much the screen is rolled. The LG SIGNATURE OLED R also features voice-activated control in a number of languages, as well as Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, so that the TV can understand complex questions.


 Image Courtesy: LG

For example, you can ask for the name of an actor, the films they have starred in, background music titles, and more. Meanwhile, in Line View, you can choose from features and modes including Clock, Frame, Mood, Music, and Home Dashboard to operate other home appliances remotely.

Unlike other TVs, which take up visual space even when not in use, the rollable screen offers greater flexibility. When in Zero View, the OLED display disappears without a trace, creating perfect spatial and visual harmony in any interior setting. But, even in this format, you can enjoy music and other audio content through the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

