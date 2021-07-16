Ex-Gaana CEO And PropTiger Co-founder Prashan Agarwal Launches Spiritual Wellness Platform OMI

July 16, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prashan Agarwal, ex-chief executive officer, Gaana, and co-founder of online real estate marketplace, PropTiger, has teamed up with Aniket Lila, ex-Nexus Venture Partners, to launch OMI, an online spiritual and wellness platform that aims to combine ancient Vedic methods with new-age lifestyle.

OMI has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Nexus Venture and is looking to disrupt the spiritual wellness market in India that is valued at more than $10 billion.

"Today the world is faced with a multitude of changes in our life in terms of the way we live, we connect, we embrace, unprecedented things we go through and this has had an impact on the spiritual, devotional, and mental wellbeing of all of us. Alongside, the internet and digital payment penetration amongst the Indian population is at an all-time high and growing. These dynamics make the market ripe for innovation in this category," said co-founder and chief executive officer, Agarwal.

"We are disrupting what is nearly a 4000-year old market in India by bringing the best of what ancient India has to offer to millennials through a convenient, private, holistic, and personalized platform. OMI will be your personal spiritual guide. Our mission is to make the world a happier place. Most Indians are spiritual and this presents us with a blue ocean opportunity," added co-founder and chief operating officer, Lila.

According to Pratik Poddar, principal, Nexus Venture Partners said, “We're excited to partner with Prashan and Aniket. This is a very deeply India-specific problem, with very large existing profit pools. No one has addressed the market in a millennial-centric way and made a product-first, scalable and trustworthy solution. Having known the founders for many years, I am very excited to get a chance to work with them to crack this $10 billion market!"

On the undisclosed amount of funding from Nexus Venture Partners, Agarwal said: “Primarily, the funding will be used to hire talent across product, technology, and operations. We are looking to onboard leaders with a passion for the stage and who want to help us build OMI from Day 0.”

“Our aim is to improve the wellbeing of 10 million people in 5 years and create the largest spiritual wellness community in the world. Starting out, on the OMI platform, you can consult with our ‘Astro Guides’ and get a personalized remedy plan which includes activities like meditation, chanting mantras, affirmations, and journaling. Currently, we are focusing on aggregating a fragmented supply and building a trusted brand. As OMI scales, you will see us expanding and adding many more services on the platform aimed at helping you improve your spiritual wellness”, further added Lila.