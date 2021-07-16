Transforming the future of entrepreneurship, the mission of the new generations

July 16, 2021 5 min read

Leadership in entrepreneurship does not have an ideal age , on the contrary, transformative ideas constantly envelop us from childhood to old age. At Victoria147 we believe in the power of women to transform the world, but also in the strength of the new generations, who seek to build a better future for each and everyone.

When we met Marinka Mellado and Mitchell Mellado , entrepreneurial mother and son, we felt that the growth of the best ventures is not only in families, but also in the opportunities to believe in dreams and achieve goals together. His energy, will and inspiration for entrepreneurship show us that transformation is in the DNA of the new generations.

Mitchell Mellado defines himself as a nature and conservation photographer, science popularizer, and naturalist illustrator. In addition, he is an ambassador for Goal 15 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Agreement. Which is dedicated to the life of terrestrial ecosystems.

Mitch, as he likes to be called, is passionate about mountaineering and caving -the study of caves and cenotes-, so the underwater world led him to be certified as a professional diver by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). , for its acronym in English).

From the age of seven he founded Biofoto , an enterprise dedicated to raising awareness and sensitizing society about caring for the planet. Which was conceived in Bussineskids, a company led by his mother. Where both are partners in equal parts and he currently serves as deputy director. He is also a partner in the Laboratory of Biological and Related Sciences for Social Entrepreneurs, together with his grandmother Jane Goodall.

In an interview he told us that "through photography and scientific information he sought to open hearts, to move minds and generate actions for the conservation of our planet's biodiversity."

Through the advice of biologist Roberto Rojo, together they elaborate the scientific information that accompanies the photographs that he takes, which are commercialized and exhibited in different spaces at the international and national level.

When asked about his dreams and hopes for the future, he replied that “I wish to be one of the scientists of the Smithsonian Institution and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Also, I would love to win the National Geographic WILDLIFE Photographer of the year, the Photography World Cup, and especially get a Pullitzer, with the aim of raising resources and donating it to the NGOs, who need it most for the conservation of endangered species. of extinction".

Regarding knowing how to overcome challenges, he described to us that “we need to dedicate ourselves to what we are passionate about and not be overcome by a simple 'you can't', which destroys our dreams. What has worked for me is having self-confidence and keep trying, since humility, loyalty, perseverance and gratitude, respect, passion and innovation lead us to obtain great results ”.

For her part, Marinka Mellado, refers to the theorist Robert Owen, citing the famous phrase “without coherence, there is no moral force”; with which, he seeks to transmit his entrepreneurial spirit to Mitchell.

In addition, he narrated that little Mitchell showed an interest in photography from his first years of life and had “fervently insisted on using, playing and exploring that object [a camera]”.

On the importance of adults detecting the talents that children have to draw, practice a sport, venture into science or others, Marinka shares three tips to channel, empower and support children.

Teach that innovation and creativity is also possible by connecting the different elements.

Know, respect and support their feelings, opinions, decisions, wishes and disagreements. In this way, confidence is fostered in children.

Exemplifying that mistakes are a vital part of learning and self-criticism also generates many advantages.

Through the testimony of Marinka and Mitchell Mellado, as success stories in our academy, we are proud to see that mother and son advance at the business level, to develop and land their respective business plans with the help of our experts; in particular Arturo González Espíndola, fellow from Victoria147.