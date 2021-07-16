Netflix wants to compete with PlayStation and XBox: it will incorporate video games into its content

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the creation of new platforms like Disney Plus , competition from streaming has increased. Not to be left behind, the media giant Netflix has been looking for options to continue growing and diversify the product it offers to its customers. According to an investigation by Bloomberg , Netflix has already started looking for a way to join the world of gaming .

The specialized site LevelUp reported that the company hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as its new director of game development. Verdu will work directly under Greg Peters, who is Netflix's chief operating officer.

Video games will appear as a new genre, similar to what they did with documentaries and standup specials. So far it does not seem that it will charge more for access to this content. At the moment no more information has been shared, so we do not know exactly what steps the streaming platform will take.

Do you think Netflix will be successful in the world of video games?