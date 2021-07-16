Coronavirus

Mexico reaches new record of COVID infections since February

On July 14, 12,116 new infections were registered, the first time since February that more than 11,000 have been registered.
Mexico reaches new record of COVID infections since February
Image credit: Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The federal Ministry of Health reported on July 14 at 5:00 p.m. that 2,616,827 total cases and 235,507 accumulated deaths have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the first time since February that more than 11,000 infections have been registered, so the third wave is breaking records in Mexico.

Between July 1 and 14, 65,263 active cases were detected. An active case is considered to be a person who has had symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days. Hugo López Gatell reported that we were in the third wave for four weeks, but that the situation is different from the rest of the crisis due to the number of immunized people in the country.

On February 13, 230 deaths and 12,116 new infections were registered. The three states with the highest number of infections are CDMX, the State of Mexico and Sinaloa, respectively. Although CDMX has the highest number of infections, hospital occupancy is only 20%, leaving many beds available for those who contract the disease.

