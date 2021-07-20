building wealth

Stay Ahead on Your Finances to Continue to Grow Your Wealth

Get the financial education everyone should have.
Next Article
Stay Ahead on Your Finances to Continue to Grow Your Wealth
Image credit: Alexander Mils/Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite being a dark time, many people made a lot of money during the pandemic. Between saving money by not being able to go out to eat and the surges of the stock market, the pandemic made many people rich and gave them greater focus on their finances. But you can't have enough, right? If you're looking for ways to protect and continue to grow your wealth beyond the pandemic, check out The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle, on sale now for just $34.99. 

This eight-course bundle comprises more than 30 hours of training on financial literacy, accounting, investing, and much more. You'll learn from business and finance experts like Chris Haroun (4.5/5 instructor rating), Dr. Andrew Stotz (4.3/5 rating), and Bill Hanna (4.3/5 rating). Haroun is a top online business teacher and author of 101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School, one of the top business books online. Stotz is a CFA and entrepreneur, and Hanna is a CPA and controller of a tech startup in New York City.

These three instructors bring a wealth of experience to a wide range of topics. You'll take a deep dive into financial analysis, learning how to manage a portfolio, how to build financial models, how to start investing and play the stock market with technical analysis, understand how interest rates are changed, and much more. You'll also learn how to invest more profitably, how to protect and grow your wealth, personal finance, how to prepare for a recession, and other crucial financial skills that will help you stay wealthy. Before you know it, you'll have the skills both personally and professionally to thrive financially.

Get the financial education that everybody should have. Right now, The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle is on sale for just $34.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Flash Sale: 60% Off Business Strategy Books
Through 7/21/21, save on our collection of recommended business strategy books, including:
  • Unreasonable Success and How to Achieve It
  • Coach 'Em Way Up
  • Unstoppable
  • And more
Explore The Sale
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

building wealth

11 Ways To Be Frugal Now So You're Rich Later

building wealth

4 Bad Money Habits That Have Left Millionaires Broke

building wealth

20 Habits Holding Me Back From Being a Millionaire