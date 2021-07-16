YouTube

YouTube copies Twitch and launches new features for streamers

The first new tool consists of having the possibility of enabling a chat only for viewers in live broadcasts or premieres.
YouTube copies Twitch and launches new features for streamers
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube has decided to add features so that streamers can interact more closely live with their subscribers, with some features made famous by Twitch .

As reported by Xataka , the first new tool consists of having the possibility of enabling a chat only for viewers in live broadcasts or premieres.

However, they can also limit the chat to stop receiving spam messages from subscribers. In order to participate in the comments area, the audience will have to have a VPN , in this way, they will be able to receive a notification of when the chat is activated and in how long they will be able to participate.

YouTube's second feature allows content creators to create polls during streams, so subscribers can participate in real time and see the results in chat once the poll is complete.

Finally, the Google video website has launched the 'Clips' option for streamers , with it they can select a part of their transmissions and be able to share them on other platforms. At the moment, the audience does not have the option of being the ones who select the fractions of the live, in the future, perhaps.
