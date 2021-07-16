A pilot sued Delta Air Lines for a billion dollars, accusing it of stealing the idea of an application that he developed

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What would you do? A man claims to have developed an app and accuses Delta Air Lines of stealing his idea, according to a Bloomberg report.

Craig Alexander sued the airline for a billion dollars in a court in Georgia, United States. The man explained that he invested 100,000 dollars (1,984,435 Mexican pesos approximately) out of his pocket to create a communication platform, called QrewLive , for the crew.

However, when he presented his idea, the airline rejected it, despite positive comments. Later, Delta launched an app, called Family Communications, which according to Alexander is identical to his.

According to the US media, the lawsuit explains that "'FFC' is a carbon copy, an imitation of the role-based text messaging component of Craig's proprietary QrewLive communications platform."

On the other hand, the lawsuit report states that the application technology (based on operating cost savings for the airline) is "conservatively" in excess of $ 1 billion.

What does the airline say?

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that although they take the allegations seriously, Mr. Alexander's description of the application does not match the application developed by Delta.