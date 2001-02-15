What's the Hardest Challenge for Entrepreneurs?

If you think it's figuring out what you're going to do with all that money you're making, think again.

February 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most difficult things business owners have to contend with is their fear of failure. But it's well past time you put this phobia behind you and face possible failure straight on.

Here in the United States, we seem particularly obsessed by the idea of winning. But no one comes out on top all the time. Take Mickey Mantle, one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Sure, Mantle hit a lot of home runs, but he struck out far more often. That didn't stop him from trying to hit those homers each time he went to bat.

So next time you're paralyzed by the fear of failing, think of the Mick and remember the words of George Bernard Shaw: "A life spent making mistakes is more useful than a life spent doing nothing."