National proud! Meet the 162 Mexicans who will go to the Tokyo Olympics

July 16, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are a few weeks to start, the Mexican delegation that will be presented will be the third largest in the history of the games, 65 women and 97 men will participate , giving a general total of 162 athletes.

The first largest were presented in the Mexico 1968 and Munich 1972 games. This year's games will be held from the screen of our homes both in Tokyo and around the world since, according to CNN , the city will be placed under the designation of 'State of Emergency' for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 162 Mexicans who will go to the Tokyo Olympics

Rowing: Keni Lettuce

Judo: Prisca AwitiRemo

Canoeing: Sofía Díaz

Fencing: Diego Cervantes

Open water tie: Daniel Delgadillo

Taekwondo: Briseida Acosta and Carlos Sansores

Fight: Alma Valencia and Alfonso Leyva

Badminton: Lino Muñoz and Haramara Gaitán

Beach volleyball: Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio

Artistic swimming: Nura Diosdado and Johana Jiménez

Swimming: Gabriel Castaño and Melissa Rodríguez

Boxing: Esmeralda Falcón, Tamara Cruz and Rogelio Romero

Sailing: Demita Vega, Ignacio Berenguer, Elena Oetling and Juan Ignacio Pérez

Triathlon: Cecilia Pérez, Claudia Rivas, Cristiano Grajales and Irving Pérez

Archery: Alejandra Valencia, Luis Antonio Álvarez, Aida Román and Ana Paula Vázquez.

Moderate Pentathlon: Mariana Arceo, Carmen Oliver, Alvaro Sandoval and Duilio Carrillo.

Gymnastics: Alexa Moreno, Daniel Corral, Rut Castillo and Dafne Navarro.

Weightlifting : Ana Gabriela López, Aremi Fuentes, Jonathan Muñoz and Jorge Adán Cardenas.

Golf: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Gaby López (flag bearer) and María Fassi.

Shooting: Jorge Martín Orozco, Edson Ramírez, José Luis Sánchez, Alejandra Ramírez and Gabriela Rodríguez.

Equestrian: Martha del Valle, Enrique González, Eugenio Garza, Manuel González and Patricio Pasquel.

Cycling: Luz Gaxiola, Yuli Verdugo, Victoria Velasco, Jessica Salazar, Lizbeth Salazar, Eder Frayre, Daniela Chávez and José Ulloa.

Diving: Rommel Pacheco (flag bearer), Osmar Olvera, Arantxa Chávez, Aranza Vázquez, Yahel Castillo, Juan Celaya, Carolina Mendoza, Dolores Hernández, Alejandro Orozco, Gabriela Agúndez, Iván García, Andrés Villarreal, Diego Balleza and Kevin Berlin.

The athletes received the vaccines against COVID-19 to prepare for the contest / Image: Conade

Softball: Stefanía Aradillas, Suzannah Brookshire, Bryttany Cervantes, Dallas Escobedo, Tatyana Forbes, Chelsea González, Sierra Hyland, Taylor McQuillin, Danielle O'toole, Sashel Palacios, Nicole Rangel, Sydney Romero, Amanda Sánchez, Anissa Urtez and Victoria Vidales.

Soccer: Guillermo Ochoa (R), Luis Malagón, Sebastián Jurado, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Alberto Angulo, Vladimir Loroña, Adrián Mora, Luis Romo (R), Carlos Rodríguez, Roberto Alvarado, Diego Lainez , Sebastián Córdova, José Esquivel, Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán, Henry Martín (R), Alexis Vega, Eduardo Aguirre and Jesús Angulo

Baseball: Alí Solís, Alexis Wilson, Efrén Navarro, Isaac Rodríguez, Adrián González, Ramiro Peña, Brandon Laird, Danny Espinosa, Jonathan Jones, Sebastián Elizalde, Joey Meneses, José Cardona, Teddy Stankiewicz, Manny Barreda, Juan Pablo Oramas, Héctor Velázquez , César Vargas, Sammy Solís, Oliver Pérez, Manny Bañuelos, Sasagi Sánchez, Carlos Bustamante, Fernando Salas and Daniel Duarte.