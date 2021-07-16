UNAM offers free courses for bricklayers

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Faculty of Architecture of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) designed the course "Reading and interpretation of plans" in 2015 in order that people working in construction also have theoretical knowledge. It is carried out in collaboration with the Mexican School of Construction (EMC) and a Swiss cement company.

This year it will be held for the first time online, due to the health need for social distancing. So far, 668 hours have been taught, 3,121 participants have registered and 2,487 people have registered. The online course is carried out through the UNAM-CUAIIED ZOOM platform every Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Classes will end on December 4th.

“In October 2020 the course was restarted with 84 teachers and five female bricklayers, forming three groups. The peculiarity is that paradoxically the range of influence of the course grew, because workers who were summoned at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico and at the Benemérita Universidad Benito Juárez de Puebla, ” explained Jehú Aguilar Paniagua , coordinator of the trainings.

You may be interested: 100 free courses from Mexican universities by 2021

It consists of 36 sessions divided into six themes:

Reading and interpretation of architectural plans Structural Masonry and finishes Hydraulic installation Sanitary instalation Electrical installation

The only requirement to enroll is to be a construction master, bricklayer or assistant and call the Mexican School of Construction at 800 709 900. The idea is that they leave the course with skills such as teamwork, interacting with construction specialists and understanding the information of the architectural construction plans.