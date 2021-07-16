ONE

UNAM offers free courses for bricklayers

The workshops impart theoretical knowledge about construction to any bricklayer who wishes to take it.
Next Article
UNAM offers free courses for bricklayers
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Faculty of Architecture of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) designed the course "Reading and interpretation of plans" in 2015 in order that people working in construction also have theoretical knowledge. It is carried out in collaboration with the Mexican School of Construction (EMC) and a Swiss cement company.

This year it will be held for the first time online, due to the health need for social distancing. So far, 668 hours have been taught, 3,121 participants have registered and 2,487 people have registered. The online course is carried out through the UNAM-CUAIIED ZOOM platform every Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Classes will end on December 4th.

“In October 2020 the course was restarted with 84 teachers and five female bricklayers, forming three groups. The peculiarity is that paradoxically the range of influence of the course grew, because workers who were summoned at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico and at the Benemérita Universidad Benito Juárez de Puebla, ” explained Jehú Aguilar Paniagua , coordinator of the trainings.

It consists of 36 sessions divided into six themes:

  1. Reading and interpretation of architectural plans

  2. Structural

  3. Masonry and finishes

  4. Hydraulic installation

  5. Sanitary instalation

  6. Electrical installation

The only requirement to enroll is to be a construction master, bricklayer or assistant and call the Mexican School of Construction at 800 709 900. The idea is that they leave the course with skills such as teamwork, interacting with construction specialists and understanding the information of the architectural construction plans.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

ONE

The Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM will teach the Bachelor's Degree in Human Nutrition Science

Online Courses

100 Free Courses From Mexican Universities to Take in 2021

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required