Gaming

They present Steam Deck, a portable video game device similar to the Nintendo Switch

As of July 16, you will be able to reserve the purchase of your device
Next Article
They present Steam Deck, a portable video game device similar to the Nintendo Switch
Image credit: Valve

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although it looks like a Nintendo Switch , it will have similar functions to a PC or video game console. The device will be called the Steam Deck and will cost around $ 400 (approximately 7,939 Mexican pesos). It will feature some retro attributes like a joystick and a mouse pad They have disappeared from many of the newer models.

The company's online game store is the most popular for PC games, and all of them will be available for download on the new device. Like the Nintendo Switch, it can be connected to the television and used as a remote control.

"We believe the Steam Deck offers people another way to play the games they love on a high-performance device and at a great price," said Gabe Newell, Valve CEO.

Starting today you can reserve your purchase from the official Steam page, but it is expected that they will not start shipping in December 2021. There are three models available, which differ mainly by the amount of storage they have. If you've never made a purchase on Steam before, you'll have to wait until July 18 to put your device aside.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gaming

The 5 Most Important E-Sports Events of 2021

Gaming

You Made a Game, Great! Now Here's How to Make Money With It.

Gaming

16-Year-Old Wins First Ever Fortnite World Cup and $3M