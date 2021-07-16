They present Steam Deck, a portable video game device similar to the Nintendo Switch

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although it looks like a Nintendo Switch , it will have similar functions to a PC or video game console. The device will be called the Steam Deck and will cost around $ 400 (approximately 7,939 Mexican pesos). It will feature some retro attributes like a joystick and a mouse pad They have disappeared from many of the newer models.

The company's online game store is the most popular for PC games, and all of them will be available for download on the new device. Like the Nintendo Switch, it can be connected to the television and used as a remote control.

"We believe the Steam Deck offers people another way to play the games they love on a high-performance device and at a great price," said Gabe Newell, Valve CEO.