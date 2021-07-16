space

Jeff Bezos will take the youngest person to travel to space in his rocket

18-year-old Oliver Daemen will go down in history.
Next Article
Jeff Bezos will take the youngest person to travel to space in his rocket
Image credit: Blue Origin
Oliver Daemen apenas tiene 18 años.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The space race moves forward as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' maiden space flight takes place on Tuesday.

The highly publicized flight will take place through his space exploration company, Blue Origin , aboard the New Shepard rocket.

It was announced that Bezos would fly alongside his brother, Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk and an anonymous auction winner who paid $ 28 million for the coveted spot.

But now it seems that, in fact, not all systems opt for the mysterious space, hopeful for "programming conflicts".

In fact, the seat will be filled by Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen, who will go down in history as the youngest person to travel into space at the age of 18.

Traveling alongside Funk (who is 82 years old) will make this space flight even more historic, as it will send both the youngest and the oldest person into space at the same time.

Daemen, who has his private pilot license, will attend Utrecht University to study physics and innovation management in the fall. The son of a CEO of a private equity firm, he was a runner-up in the auction for the seat and was scheduled to catch a later flight, but was promoted when the previous winner had to retire.

"Flying in New Shepard will fulfill a lifelong dream of Oliver, who has been fascinated by space, the Moon and rockets since he was four years old," Blue Origin said in a statement .

The company said that the mysterious bidder will fly on a New Shepard flight in the future, and that all of the $ 28 million from his bid will go directly to the Blue Origin Club for the Future organization, which also aims to continue developing the future. of space exploration. how to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM.

The New Shepard rocket has conducted 15 successful missions to space without a crew, but Tuesday's flight will be the first with humans on board.

The launched flight will be streamed live on the Blue Origin site, and takeoff will currently take place at 9am EST.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

space

Virgin Galactic successfully makes the trip with which it seeks to take tourists to space

space

NASA's Mars helicopter goes further on its third flight

space

There is water on the Moon! NASA announces discovery