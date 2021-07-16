Blue Origin

The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'

Is there anything more important than traveling into space with Jeff Bezos after paying $ 28 million for the seat? Apparently yes, because the anonymous millionaire ended up giving his place to an 18-year-old student.
Next Article
The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'
Image credit: Blue Origin

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.

Just days after takeoff, the anonymous mogul recalled that he had something more important to do, Blue Origin reported in an official statement . Although the identity of the buyer has not been revealed, it is known that he paid the millionaire sum after winning the charity auction announced last May.

His place will be taken by Oliver Daemen , an 18-year-old student who has a private pilot's license and is taking a year off before entering university to study physics. The young man is the son of Joes Daemen, CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, who paid an unspecified amount for a seat on Blue Origin's second manned flight. The boy will become the first paying customer of Blue Origin and the youngest person to travel to space .

Of course, Oliver Daemen is not the only one who will break a record on that flight. 82-year-old Wally Funk will be the oldest person to go into space in history.

What will Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos' first flight into space look like?

Next Tuesday, July 20, the New Shepard suborbital rocket will take off to launch the RSS First Step space capsule . The vehicle works autonomously and does not need a pilot on board, in addition, both the rocket and the capsule are completely reusable.

The RSS First Step space capsule is planned to reach an altitude of approximately 100 kilometers above sea level. At this altitude is the Kármán line, the limit that the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale recognizes as the border of space. This means that Bezos' spacecraft will exceed the height reached by Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's first manned flight into space , which was 80 kilometers.

While the capsule can hold six passengers, Blue Origin's first group of space tourists is made up of just four people. Travelers will experience the sensation of weightlessness for about three minutes before returning to Earth, in a fall cushioned by three huge parachutes.

The statement notes that the mysterious millionaire already has a place secured "on a future New Shepard mission ." They detailed that the money raised in the auction allowed Club for the Future , a foundation created by Blue Origin , to donate 19 million dollars to 19 non-profit organizations, that is, one million each.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's Space Company Blue Origin Will Auction Off a Tourist Ticket to Space

Blue Origin

Following the Successful Takeoff and Landing of the New Shepard Rocket, Jeff Bezos Is Hot on Elon Musk's Heels

Blue Origin

Blue Origin Has Been Trying to Get the Hell Off This Planet for 20 Years Now