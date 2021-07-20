You Optimize Everything for Your Business, Why Not for Pet Care?

July 20, 2021 4 min read

The secret perk of being an entrepreneur that nobody talks about is getting to bring your dog to work because you're the boss. And one of the hardest parts of being an entrepreneur is taking care of all those real-life responsibilities outside of your 80-hour workweek, like stopping at the pet store for kibble.

If you're an entrepreneur and a pet parent, streamline your pet care with Chewy, the convenient online pet store that ships supplies to your door in one or two days.

More than 60,000 products.

Chewy is a fully stocked digital pet store that makes it possible to manage your pet's needs from your browser or app. Order from any device in the time it takes to walk between conference rooms. With more than 60,000 listed items, you can find every birdcage or dog Halloween costume you could possibly need.

Items are shipped out of the 12 Chewy-owned-and-operated fulfillment centers across the U.S. making it possible for the majority of products to arrive in two days or less. On vacation and forgot a favorite bone for your best friend? Get a new one delivered tomorrow. Did someone chew through his puppy leash? A quick order in the app has one on its way to your door in no time.

Among the selection are pet healthcare options, too. Chewy Pharmacy is a leader for digital pet pharmaceuticals. Enter the basic information for your pet's prescription and their pharmacy team does the legwork of tracking down your vet and getting approval. Need a special medication? Chewy also offers custom, compounded medication to keep your pet healthy.

Save time and money.

You probably already know the benefits of intelligent automation: Program the easy jobs that take more time than they're worth; build-in redundancies so nothing is forgotten. Wish you could do the same in your own life?

Autoship from Chewy is basically the next best thing. Never run out of food or medication again when you've got it scheduled to arrive precisely every 30 days (or on whatever schedule you need).

But never fear, you're not locked into an endless cycle of auto-shipments where tins of cat food pile up, unneeded. If Tigger just wasn't as hungry this month, push back your Autoship with a few taps on your device. Update shipping at any point in the 24 hours before the next scheduled date.

There's no additional fee for Autoship, but there are additional savings, including 35% off your first Autoship order. Chewy strives to deliver prompt shipment from its fulfillment center and has customer service agents on hand for any questions that arise regarding shipping times or how to apply discounts.

The additional savings don't stop there. Until July 26th, they're having a "Sizzling Summer Sale" when you can spend $50 to get a $20 Gift Card on Chewy Exclusives, get 40 percent off beds & furniture, toys, personalized products and more, and B2G1 on grooming, cleaning supplies, toys and more. Now that's something to bark about.

Fetching features.

Productivity and efficiency are key—increase both when you upgrade your pet store experience to Chewy. The tech-savviness of an advanced online marketplace combined with the small-town pet store feel of receiving a handwritten birthday card makes Chewy the type of digital commerce experience you'll walk away from feeling good about.

That's especially true if you use Chewy to help fundraise for your local shelter. Let the rescue you got your best friend from know about Chewy's wishlist options that let supporters send them the supplies they need directly.

Make pet parenting easier when you swap to Chewy to benefit from competitive prices and stellar customer service. Adulting is hard. Running your own business is harder. But being a good pet parent? That's easy with Chewy, and made even easier with their Sizzling Summer Sale (ending soon).