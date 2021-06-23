The (Simple) Guidelines You Should Follow When Naming Your Resume and Cover Letter Files

June 23, 2021 5 min read

When you’re first creating a document—even an important one like your resume or cover letter—you might give it a placeholder file name while you’re working on it. So if you’re job searching, you probably have at least one document named something like “Resume2021” or “FrontEndEng coverletter.” But you probably shouldn’t submit a cover letter or resume with a file name like this.

“It is important to have a clear and professional file name so your resume doesn’t get lost,” says Muse career coach Jennifer Smith, a former recruiter and founder of Flourish Careers. Recruiters and other hiring professionals are often working quickly and have multiple positions they’re hiring for at any given time, so an easy-to-scan file name “makes it simple for the recruiter to keep track of your info.” You’ll also “come across as an ideal professional,” Smith says, both of which are things that can help you to make a good impression on the recruiter—and anyone else considering hiring you.

(Still looking for more open roles to submit those resumes and cover letters to? You can search for jobs right here on The Muse!)