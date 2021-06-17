11 Online Jobs You Can Land With Little to No Experience

June 17, 2021 15+ min read

You’ve likely seen the ads online: “Make $2,000 a week working from home just two hours a day! No experience required!” or the comments on completely unrelated articles posted on social media: “I make $120,000 a year working five hours a week online using this website.” It all seems too good to be true—and to be completely up front, it is. There is no “one simple trick” that will help you make a salary online that’s wildly disproportionate to what you’d make in a traditional in-person role in a fraction of the time. But you can find good, legitimate online jobs that don’t require a lot of—or even any—experience. Here are some of the most common online jobs and how to land a legitimate one, with or without experience.

How to Tell if an Online Job Is Legitimate—and Avoid Scams

There are a number of online and remote jobs that are completely real and pay you a decent amount of money in return for your labor. However, there are also plenty of scams masquerading as legitimate online jobs as well as jobs that are real but pay you so little they may not be worth your time and effort. “Online jobs are still jobs,” says Esther Inman, a career coach and the CEO and founder of Virtual Assistant Internship, a company that helps people looking to start online careers. So if an online job you’re considering “ever seems too good to be true or like you don’t have to do much in order to get paid, then it is a scam.” Any jobs that advertise themselves with statements like “work five hours a week and make $1,000” should be ignored, Inman says. You’d be smart to also avoid any job that has an application fee or requires you to pay up front for supplies or anything else. If you’re asked to prepay for inventory as an independent “distributor” or “business owner” for a larger company (or as product assembler or package reshipper or processor), this is also a red flag. Worst-case scenario, it’s a scam or an illegal pyramid scheme. Best-case scenario, you’re joining a multi-level marketing (MLM) company. While they’re not explicitly illegal, “Most people who join legitimate MLMs make little or no money. Some of them lose money,” according to the FTC—and some of them lose a lot of money. If you want to make money online as a salesperson, many reputable businesses employ remote sales staff. Read More: Job Scams Are on the Rise—Here’s How to Spot Them and Steer Clear Also note that some legitimate online jobs just don’t pay very much. This includes things like performing micro jobs or short tasks, writing for a content mill, or taking online surveys. However, these could be the right choice for your particular situation if you’re looking for something that requires a lower time commitment. You don’t need to avoid them completely, just be realistic about how much money you’ll be making. If you want to make sure you’re only applying to real opportunities with legitimate companies, you can search for online jobs on The Muse. If you’re not sure what kind of roles to look for, here’s a list of online jobs to consider that require little or no experience:

1. Data Entry Clerk

Average salary: $34,423 Data entry clerks take information from a spreadsheet, printed document, order form, or other source, and input it into another, usually digital, source, often a database, computer program, or spreadsheet. They might also be responsible for verifying information and checking for errors. For example, a financial accounts processing company may need data entry clerks to manually input or verify invoices or other bills for outside clients. Many companies will hire data entry clerks or keyers with a high school diploma and no work experience on a full-time, part-time, or freelance basis. Since much of the data and information that companies now process is digital, this is a common work-from-home job. Often, data entry doesn’t need to be done during business hours, so it can be good for those looking for flexible hours as well. Search online data entry clerk jobs on The Muse

2. Proofreader or Copy Editor

Average proofreader salary: $46,113 Average copy editor salary: $50,684 Proofreaders and copy editors are two slightly different positions with similar goals: to make sure that written text is error free. Proofreaders are often the last set of eyes on a text before it’s printed, published, or posted online, and they check a document for any grammatical or style errors, incorrect formatting, or typos. Copy editors do similar work, but might also make changes to a written piece’s sentences or paragraphs to ensure accuracy and clarity. Companies producing large amounts of written material may hire in-person or remote proofreaders or copy editors to work part or full time, but there are also opportunities to do this work as a contractor or freelancer on a per-project basis. To become a proofreader or copy editor, you’ll need a strong handle on English spelling and grammar conventions and a keen eye for detail, and you should expect to take a skills test before being hired. If you have experience in the subject matter a company deals with or familiarity with the style guide they use, that will likely be a bonus. Copy editors and proofreaders often, but not always, have English, communication, or similar degrees, but in some cases you can find copy editor and proofreader positions without prior professional experience. Search online proofreader and copy editor jobs on The Muse

3. Administrative, Virtual, or Executive Assistant

Average administrative assistant salary: $40,097 Average virtual assistant salary: $41,986 Average executive assistant salary: $57,033 Depending on the employer, administrative assistants—sometimes called virtual assistants if the job is entirely online—might respond to emails and other messages, schedule meetings, prepare memos, maintain databases and filing, or perform any other clerical duties an organization needs. Executive assistants are administrative assistants who specifically work for one or more people within a company (usually executives). In addition to administrative assistant duties, they might organize their executive’s calendar, plan their travel, take notes for them at meetings, and do research, Inman says. This is a great role for those who “need flexible work schedules, but are very organized, work well without direction” and have strong problem-solving skills, Inman says. In an increasingly digital world, many administrative assistants can now do their jobs entirely online on a full- or part-time schedule. (However, not every administrative or executive assistant has only online duties, so be sure to carefully read any job description before applying!) You can often land one of these jobs with just a high school diploma, but some employers might prefer a college degree. Many administrative assistant roles are entry level, but executive assistant roles may require more experience. Search online administrative assistant, virtual assistant, and executive assistant jobs on The Muse

4. Social Media Coordinator or Manager

Average social media coordinator salary: $40,658 Average social media manager salary: $51,898 As businesses’ online presence becomes more important, organizations increasingly need social media coordinators and managers to help run their Twitter, Facebook, and other accounts. Depending on the company, a social media coordinator or manager might be responsible for tasks such as planning and scheduling posts across social platforms, writing the copy and creating the graphics to go along with these posts, responding to audience comments and questions that come through social feeds, monitoring social performance, and conceiving of and implementing social media marketing campaigns and strategies. Social media manager is a job title that might be an entry-level position at a smaller business without a large—or any—marketing department, or it might be a higher-level position with more responsibilities and even direct reports at a company with a larger marketing team. Social media coordinator is generally an entry-level or early career position. You can find remote social media manager and coordinator positions for all types of organizations—from local restaurants to giant tech companies—and these positions can be full time, part time, or freelance. If you’re interested in becoming a social media manager or coordinator, you’ll have to demonstrate a strong handle on the intricacies of various social platforms—especially Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram—and it will help if you can show examples of accounts you’ve successfully managed, whether your own or someone else’s. Strong writing skills and some data analysis skills will also help you stand out. You don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to get hired—particularly if you have a strong portfolio—but many positions will require a degree in marketing or similar. Search online social media manager and social media coordinator jobs on The Muse

5. Graphic Designer

Average graphic designer salary: $46,369 Graphic designers create visuals that communicate the ideas, messages, and aesthetics that an organization, brand, or individual is trying to put forward. Graphic designers might work with words, images, or both and generally create art digitally or convert handmade art to a digital medium. Graphic designers can design pretty much any visuals a company needs, such as logos, product packaging, infographics, social media images, and even elements of websites and software programs. Once a graphic designer knows what their employers or clients want, most of their work is done solo using a computer and other equipment they can easily keep at their home, making it an ideal online job. Some companies might hire full-time or part-time designers to work on graphics for their purposes or their clients’, or they might establish relationships with freelancers or contractors whose work they like. In order to be a graphic designer, you’ll need creativity and artistic skills as well as a strong grasp on the latest design, photo, and layout software. You’ll also need strong communication skills to make sure you and whoever you’re designing for are on the same page. Graphic designers typically, but not always, have a bachelor’s degree, but a strong portfolio of your work is paramount regardless. Search online graphic designer jobs on The Muse

6. Writer

On a broad level, writers create all the text you read on a day-to-day basis both online and offline. But there are many types of writers and many of these jobs can be done online on a full-time, part-time, contract, or freelance basis. For all types of online writing jobs, you’ll need strong writing skills and strong writing samples. And if you’re posting your work online, knowledge of basic search engine optimization (SEO) practices—i.e., how to write so that your work is highly ranked by Google—is a big plus and can be learned through a number of online resources or courses. Technical and Medical Writer Average technical writer salary: $61,158 Average medical writer salary: $73,527 Technical and medical writers take complex technical and scientific information and break it down in an easily understandable way for informational pamphlets and brochures, instruction manuals, articles, and educational resources. Technical and medical writers often have a bachelor’s degree in English, communications, or journalism and may need to demonstrate background knowledge in the subject matter they want to write about or they might have a degree in their focus subject matter and strong writing chops. Search online technical and medical writer jobs on The Muse Copywriter Average salary: $53,154 Copywriters create written, generally shorter, content that is intended to help sell an idea, product, service, or brand. They might write the text for social media posts, websites, product packages, or any number of sales or marketing tools. Most copywriter positions require a bachelor’s degree in a marketing, writing, or communications field. Search online copywriter jobs on The Muse Content Writer Average salary: $47,749 Content writers tend to create longer-form text than copywriters—for example, articles based on expertise, interviews, and other primary sources. Their goal is generally to educate, inform, or increase brand awareness and drive traffic to the company’s website. Content writers can be full- or part-time employees, but can also be freelance for the most schedule flexibility. Search online content writer jobs on The Muse

7. Customer Service Representative

Average salary: $39,533 Customer service representatives provide phone, chat, or email support to a company’s customers and help them solve problems with or answer questions about their products or services. This is one of the most common options people looking for online jobs will see, Inman says. But you need to be careful which roles you apply for and accept because many of them have strict schedules and offer little growth potential. So be sure to inquire about opportunities for advancement and flexible hours—if that’s what you’re after. This job is great for people who love talking with others and can handle dealing with customers who might be upset. However, Inman cautions that this job isn’t always the right fit for folks with kids or other caretaking responsibilities because as a phone support representative you need to have a quiet background and be available without interruption during set times. That said, some customer support jobs use email or chat—with those jobs, noise isn’t a concern. You can often get a customer service representative role with no experience. Search online customer service representative jobs on The Muse

8. Sales Representative or Account Executive

Average sales representative salary: $48,435 Average account executive salary: $55,486 Sales representatives and account executives—also known as salespeople and sales agents—sell products and services on behalf of their employer. Depending on the position, they may look for and reach out to potential new customers, follow up on warm leads, have conversations with prospective customers to teach them about their company’s products or services, negotiate and close deals, and re-sign and upsell existing customers. This job is ideal for those who want to work online but still interact with many people on a daily basis. You can be hired as a full- or part-time employee. A bachelor’s degree isn’t usually necessary to get hired as a sales representative, but you definitely need strong written and verbal communication and persuasive skills. If you come across a sales position that requires you to pay up front for a product you’re going to sell or recruit other salespeople or only pays you commission, that’s often a red flag and you’re likely better off looking elsewhere. Search online sales representative, account executive, and other sales jobs on The Muse

9. Software Engineer

Average salary: $87,293 Software engineers or developers use different coding languages to create computer programs, websites, and computer systems. They spend a lot of time troubleshooting and problem solving to get their code to work correctly. Software engineers almost always work as part of a team, so collaboration and communication skills are a must, but all of this work can be done online, so companies often hire fully remote software engineers. To get hired as a software engineer, you don’t necessarily need professional experience but you do need to demonstrate that you know how to code and occasionally jobs will require that you know the specific coding language the team uses, such as SQL, JavaScript, or Python. You can learn to code by getting a computer science degree, but you can also attend a coding bootcamp or self-teach as long as you’re able to show your interviewers examples of projects you’ve coded and can ace a technical interview. Search online software engineer and software developer jobs on The Muse

10. English Teacher

Average salary: $47,932 Online English teachers instruct students from countries where English isn’t the primary language. This job is “great for former teachers or if you don’t mind working super early in the morning” due to time zone differences, Inman says. Companies that hire online English teachers will often give you the resources you need to teach your students, such as lesson plans or access to online language platforms or games. Many of these companies will require that online English teachers have a teaching certification and a TESOL or TEFL certificate (which shows you’re qualified to teach English as a second or foreign language), but some companies won’t require a teaching background, just a native-level fluency in English and a bachelor’s degree. Search online English teacher jobs on The Muse

11. Community Manager

Average salary: $52,745 Community managers are responsible for moderating and organizing the audience of a brand or organization across social media groups, Slack channels, online forums, and other communities. Community managers may be responsible for answering questions, moderating discussions, and adding and removing people from groups. This online job, which often has a somewhat flexible schedule, is great for extroverts who won’t get drained from communicating with people online all day, Inman says. Community managers should be familiar with and enthusiastic about social media and have strong written communication skills. You can also get this job without prior experience or a degree, Inman says: “There’s no degree in ‘how to best manage a Facebook group’ so really anyone can do this!” Search online community manager jobs on The Muse

