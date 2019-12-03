Softbank

The Japanese bank SoftBank bets on Mexico and injects 100 million dollars into Konfío

The Mexican startup provides quick loans to small businesses.
Next Article
The Japanese bank SoftBank bets on Mexico and injects 100 million dollars into Konfío
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The Mexican Fintech company Konfio received an investment of 100 million dollars from SoftBank Group , a firm that has also financed technology giants, such as Uber and WeWork, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

This is the third investment SoftBank has made in Mexico since it announced its foray into Latin America, the outlet said. The other startups the Japanese group has invested in are used car sales platform Kavak and electronic payments firm Clip.

Konfio, which specializes in providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a short approval period, will use the resources to expand loans for working capital and introduce new products, said the director of investor relations, Gregorio Tomassi.

Konfío / Imega Team: Courtesy

Konfio's loans are an average of 12,000 dollars, 235,000 Mexican pesos at the exchange rate of December 3 , an amount below what large banks usually grant in the country, and where the startup saw business opportunity in that sector disregarded.

New products Konfio is considering include providing business analysis of clients' credit reports and expanding an online marketplace called Konsiento, where businesses can find legal services, website designers, and office supplies at a discount. On average, Konfio's clients increased sales by 28% in the six months after receiving a loan, compared to the prior year period, Tomassi told Bloomberg.

"We consider ourselves a technology company that focuses on solving one of the biggest problems for small and medium-sized companies, which is access to credit," added the manager. "We provide fast loans based on technology, alternative data sources, artificial intelligence and data science."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Softbank

SoftBank Founder Challenges Investors to 'Feel the Force' of His $32 Billion ARM Gamble

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

SoftBank Joins Initiative to Train Diverse Talent in Data Science and AI

News & Trends

SoftBank, WeWork's Largest Investor, Takes Control of the Embattled Office Company, With Co-founder Adam Neumann Stepping Down