Cryptocurrency

US SEC Pushes WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF Decision to Fall

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the WisdomTree Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) until later this yea...
Next Article
US SEC Pushes WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF Decision to Fall
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

According to a filing, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the WisdomTree Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) until later this year.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed the deadline for its decision on the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF application, the regulatory body announced on July 13. The SEC currently has a long list of ETFs waiting to be reviewed, as fund managers become increasingly insistent about releasing an ETF. The WisdomTree ETF decision will be pushed back to the fall season, with no clear date given.

This bitcoin ETF, like many others, would provide direct exposure to bitcoin — something that the SEC is very wary of. Direct exposure would subject investors to all of the quirks of the market — including volatility. The SEC is particularly concerned about market manipulation, which it has referred to in the filing and on other occasions.

In the filing, the SEC asked for commenters to provide their input concerning several specific points. This includes the trust’s susceptibility to manipulation, regulatory improvements and efficacy, and investor protection, among other things.

The SEC had already postponed the VanEck Bitcoin ETF in June, pushing that much-anticipated application’s decision to July. VanEck has also filed for an ether-based ETF. VanEck has filed four applications for a bitcoin ETF so far.

When will the first bitcoin ETF arrive?

Over a dozen bitcoin ETFs are now on the SEC’s desk, a sign of fund managers’ enthusiasm for releasing an ETF to the public. They argue that an ETF will help bring a greater swathe of the public into the market via a regulated means. This would avoid the potential for these investors to invest via other vehicles, which could be inherently riskier to the uninformed.

The SEC has been adamant about taking things slow and ensuring that investors are protected. Volatility and market manipulation are their largest concerns, and the SEC has been beating the drum of investor protection this year.

But with the market taking hold of the mainstream and more money flowing in, the SEC cannot avoid deciding on these applications much more. Crypto supporters argue that the U.S. is lagging, and it’s about time that a broad regulatory framework was put in place, for clarity’s sake.

Given the SEC’s seemingly greater focus on crypto regulation this year, and the general energy in the industry, we could likely see a decision on high-profile applications like VanEck’s soon — while others could happen later this year. An actual approval, of course, could be dependent on whether the SEC determines it is safe and whether new regulatory standards are required.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.