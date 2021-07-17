Vaccines

COVID vaccination sites in Mexico City

We leave you the list of COVID vaccination sites for millennials where the first doses of Astra Zeneca and Sputnik V will be applied.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Government of Mexico City published the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites for people aged 30 to 39 (millennials) in various municipalities as part of its change in immunization strategy to reduce the growth of infections in the capital Mexican.

As reported in the High Level portal, this universal vaccination day will begin on Tuesday, July 20 and end on Saturday, July 24. It is expected that in the next few days 130,539 daily vaccines will be applied until reaching 1,444,314 doses.

These vaccines will be applied in the municipalities of Tlalpan, Tláhuac, Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Álvaro Obregón, Venustiano Carranza, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán and Gustavo A. Madero.

The first dose of the biological will be applied with AstraZeneca in Tlalpan and the first immunization with Sputnik V in Tláhuac, Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán and Gustavo A. Madero.

COVID vaccination sites for millennials in Mexico City

Image: Depositphotos.com

These are the vaccination sites you should attend if you are between 30 and 39 years old and live in Mexico City. Remember that you must bring your printed vaccination record.

Image: CDMX Government

Alvaro Obregon

  • University City Stadium
  • Expo Santa Fe

Azcapotzalco

  • Arena Mexico City

Benito Juarez

  • Congress Unit of the XXI Century Medical Center

Coyoacan

  • Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences
  • University City Exhibition Center

Gustavo A. Madero

  • Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center
  • National Preparatory School # 9

Miguel Hidalgo

  • Field Mars

Tláhuac

  • El Vergel Military Housing Unit

Tlalpan

  • National Institute of Genomic Medicine
  • National Preparatory School number 5

Venustiano Carranza

  • Sport's palace
