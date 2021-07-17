COVID vaccination sites in Mexico City

July 17, 2021 2 min read

The Government of Mexico City published the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites for people aged 30 to 39 (millennials) in various municipalities as part of its change in immunization strategy to reduce the growth of infections in the capital Mexican.

-Adults from 30 to 39 years old who will receive their 1st dose in:



Tláhuac, M. Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, B. Juárez, Coyoacán, GAM, V. Carranza, Á. Obregón (Sputnik V) and Tlalpan (AstraZeneca).



With this, all 30-39 people in the City will have received at least one dose.



As reported in the High Level portal, this universal vaccination day will begin on Tuesday, July 20 and end on Saturday, July 24. It is expected that in the next few days 130,539 daily vaccines will be applied until reaching 1,444,314 doses.

These vaccines will be applied in the municipalities of Tlalpan, Tláhuac, Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Álvaro Obregón, Venustiano Carranza, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán and Gustavo A. Madero.

The first dose of the biological will be applied with AstraZeneca in Tlalpan and the first immunization with Sputnik V in Tláhuac, Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán and Gustavo A. Madero.

COVID vaccination sites for millennials in Mexico City

These are the vaccination sites you should attend if you are between 30 and 39 years old and live in Mexico City. Remember that you must bring your printed vaccination record.

Alvaro Obregon

University City Stadium

Expo Santa Fe

Azcapotzalco

Arena Mexico City

Benito Juarez

Congress Unit of the XXI Century Medical Center

Coyoacan

Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences

University City Exhibition Center

Gustavo A. Madero

Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center

National Preparatory School # 9

Miguel Hidalgo

Field Mars

Tláhuac

El Vergel Military Housing Unit

Tlalpan

National Institute of Genomic Medicine

National Preparatory School number 5

Venustiano Carranza