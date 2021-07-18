Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 4 For Your Late July Watchlist

July 18, 2021 7 min read

This story originally appeared on PennyStocks



4 Penny Stocks to Watch With July Coming to an End

With penny stocks in focus right now, many investors are searching for the best small caps to watch. And while trading has not exactly been ideal in the past month or two, some traders believe that the near future could hold a great deal of potential. To understand why we have to consider what’s going on in the world right now. And most prominently, that is the pandemic and when it may come to an end.

[Read More] Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 6 Reopening Stocks To Watch In July 2021

With cases of the Delta variant rising around the world, many investors have reignited earlier fears about the potential of a full reopening. And while we may not go back to the lockdown we’ve seen in the past, this fear is playing out with both penny stocks and blue chips. Now, it’s worth noting that plenty on the list of penny stocks, happen to move independently of the larger stock market. Because of this, it seems as though there is always value to be found. Considering these factors, here are four penny stocks to watch in late July 2021.

4 Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS)

Conformis Inc. is a biotech penny stock that has experienced a great deal of momentum in the past few trading sessions. This company creates medical tech products such as joint replacement implants and more. Its iDuo product is a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system in use by many patients around the world. In addition to this, CFMS offers a variety of other products as well. On July 7th, Conformis Inc. announced the settlement of patent litigation with Wright Medical Technology Inc.

“We are pleased to have resolved all of the ongoing patent litigation related to the Wright Medical dispute. The settlement once again highlights the strength and value of our intellectual property, as well as our steadfast commitment to protecting and enforcing it.” The President and CEO of Conformis

While this is not major news for the company, it is an important factor to consider. With its solid lineup of IP, Conformis remains a leader in the joint replacement market. Right now, CFMS stock is showing higher volume than usual, at around 13 million compared to around 2 million on an average trading day. Additionally, it’s worth noting that shares of CFMS stock shot up by over 7% on Friday, July 16th. So considering all of this, will you be adding CFMS stock to your watchlist this week?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is an industrial stock that develops power system solutions. The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of these products. Ault’s offerings are primarily sold to military, medical, aerospace, and telecommunication companies, which gives it quite a broad reach. Some of its products include power supplies, multiplexers, power conversion equipment, and much more.

[Read More] 4 High Volume Penny Stocks to Watch in July 2021

On July 16th, the company announced the formation of Ault Global Real Estate Equities Inc. This will allow the company to invest in commercial real estate. The company states that Christopher K. Wu will become the new CEO of Ault Global Real Estate.

“We believe there are attractive assets in commercial real estate in the United States that would benefit from capital investment and repositioning, and we believe Chris Wu, given his experience in the commercial real estate sector, will provide strong leadership to drive investments that meet our criteria. Chris brings a unique skill set and connections to provide non-recourse financing to the Company, allowing us to expand our real estate portfolio with limited impact on the Company’s resources.” The executive chairman of Ault, Milton “Todd” Ault

Because the real estate industry is booming right now, Ault sees a large market opportunity to get in on. While the results of this venture are yet to be seen, investors have high hopes for the near future with this real estate move. With this in mind, will DPW stock make your watchlist?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech penny stock that develops and commercializes various compounds. This includes those that treat ocular disease and vascular stabilization. Its lead product, razuprotafib, has completed Phase 2b clinical trial to treat diabetic retinopathy. The company has experienced a lot of positive momentum this year, bringing investor attention from all around the market. So, to understand ARPO better, let’s take a look at what it has been up to in the past few weeks.

On June 4th, the company provided a second update on its Aadi Bioscience presentation at the ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting. Apart from this, there has been no other company-specific news released from Aerpio. Despite this, shares of ARPO stock shot up by around 3% on July 16th. At the start of 2021, this penny stock was at $1.05 per share on average, now shares sit at around $2.06, which is quite a substantial increase. Considering this, will ARPO stock be on your watchlist this coming week?

Investview Inc. (OTC: INVU)

Investview Inc. is a fintech company working on new solutions for the financial industry. Specifically, it offers financial education, research, and technology. Investview’s product offerings include investment tools, advisory services, and much more to help its customers. The company also offers crypto mining and adaptive blockchain technologies. Its move into the crypto market shows just how innovative the company is. And as a result, many investors are looking at INVU as a player in what the finance industry could become in the future.

On July 16th, Investview paid its preferred quarterly dividend and closed its perpetual preferred offering. The company’s iGenius subsidiary also recently reported a strong record growth trend in the first quarter of 2021. These are the two most recent announcements from the company and could help to explain its bullish momentum in the past few trading sessions.

“This was an all-around highly successful quarter for iGenius. During the quarter, our strategies led to strong global customer demand for our high-quality financial education tools, research, and digital asset technology products. We also offered various incentives and promotions that were well received and contributed meaningfully to sales and customer growth for the quarter.” The CEO of Investview, Joe Cammarata

While trading in the past month has not been ideal, the demand for educational tools remains quite high. Whether this makes INVU stock worth watching or not is up to you.

Are These Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist?

Finding the best penny stocks for your watchlist all comes down to a few factors. First, what type of investor are you, and what is your tolerance for risk? These two questions alone should help to identify which penny stocks may be worth watching.

[Read More] Best Penny Stocks to Buy Under $3? Here’s 3 For Your Watchlist

Second, what do the company’s financials look like and what is its long-term outlook? With research as the backbone for all great investors, finding the best penny stocks to buy in 2021 can be easy if you are willing to spend the time.