Healthtech Startup Eka.Care Raises $4.5 Mn Seed Funding From Angel And Early-stage Investors

July 19, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eka.Care, a connected healthcare platform founded by former co-founders of Goibibo, has picked up seed funding of $4.5 million from a clutch of leading angel and early-stage investors. The list of angel investors includes Deep Kalra (founder, MakeMyTrip), Ashish Kashyap (founder, INDMoney), Rajesh Magow (co-founder, MakeMyTrip), Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Abhishek Begerhotta (founder, 314e Corporation), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), Gaurav Munjal (co-founder, Unacademy), Shashank Kumar (co-founder, Razorpay), Phanindra Sama (founder, redBus), Prakash Sangam (chief executive officer, redBus), Anshuman Bapna (founder, Terra.do), Abhishek Goyal (chief executive officer, Tracxn), Aakrit Vaish (chief executive officer, Haptik), among others.

The round also witnessed participation from early-stage Venture Capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest.

“Today most of our life revolves around digital solutions, be it entertainment, finance, travel or social. These tools are available at the touch of our fingertips. Unfortunately, healthcare digitization in India is lagging. Our vision is to bring change in the way healthcare is delivered in the country by building tools for Healthcare Providers and patients. At Eka.Care, we believe that a medically aware deeptech platform for health care engagement can lead to better health outcomes. I am grateful to our investors who have chosen to support us in this mission,” said Vikalp Sahni, founder, and chief executive officer, Eka.Care.

Founded in December 2020, Eka.Care aims to build a digitally-enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between healthcare providers and patients for better health outcomes. The platform which is available in 12 languages enables every Indian family to create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for children, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, scans and allows sharing of records with healthcare providers.

“The way health care is being delivered in the country is going through a change. Both healthcare providers and patients need technology support to adapt to the change. We are building solutions to adapt to their changing needs. Health records are the primary requirement for a better health economy. In India, we are not used to storing health records digitally which results in unnecessary repeat tests and patients end up paying the higher cost for their treatment. We are on a mission to introduce behavior change of recording health records in a digital vault of Eka.Care for the betterment of every patient,” shared Deepak Tuli, co-founder, and chief operating officer, Eka.Care.

For the healthcare providers, Eka.Care is building a secured full-stack platform to facilitate better tracking and reporting of outcomes for both doctors as well as patients. The platform offers features like appointment management, hassle-free communication between doctors and patients, AI-driven digital prescriptions that reduce errors and improve the quality of prescriptions, integrated payments, and high-end in-clinic and teleconsultation solutions. From giving doctors understanding of their data through analytics to communicating with patients regularly, Eka.Care has it all.

Eka.Care, became the first company to integrate with the CoWIN portal in June this year, allowing booking of vaccination slots. The Eka.Care platform’s integration with CoWIN offers a bouquet of services: seamless slot booking, pre, and post-vaccination teleconsultation, vaccination certificate downloading within minutes.

Eka.Care intends to use these funds for hiring, product development, marketing, and assisting doctors in setting up their digital clinic.