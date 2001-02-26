Franchises Expand Into Middle East

February 26, 2001 2 min read

Milford, Connecticut-February marks another milestone in the international development of Subway Restaurants. This month, the sandwich chain opens its first restaurant in the Sultanate of Oman.

Located in the capital city of Muscat, Subway joins other quick-service restaurants in the country that include Fuddruckers, McDonald's and Pizza Hut.

"Oman has one of the fastest-growing economies in the region with many international businesses in operation," said Ahamed Abdullah Muhammed Nuzraan, field consultant for Subway in Oman. "We want to make Subway the leading quick-service restaurant in Oman. Our key business strategy is to diversify and to open 17 more Subway restaurants within the next seven years."

The restaurant in Oman will offer all the traditional Subway fare, and there are plans to possibly offer additional specialized items to suit local preferences. -Subway

Parsippany, New Jersey-Days Inn Worldwide Inc. will open its first hotel in Egypt this March, the Days Hotel Gafy Resort, located in Sharm El Sheikh on the Red Sea. The 205-room resort will offer full-service amenities including three restaurants, two bars, meeting rooms, 24-hour room service and the second-largest private beach in the area.

"We are excited about the Days Hotel Gafy Resort becoming the first of 10 hotels in Egypt expected to carry the Days Inn flag by 2002," said Joe Kane, Days Inn Worldwide president and CEO. "Egypt is a beautiful and historic country, and we are delighted that it is joining our other international locations." -Cendant Corp.