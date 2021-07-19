Proxgy Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Investment Led By Lexical Systems

July 19, 2021 2 min read

Proxgy, an everywhere-as-a-service aggregation platform, announced on Monday that it has raised $250,000 in a pre-Seed investment round led by Lexical Systems apart from other angel investors including Michael Dias and Associates, Suramya Choudhary and Inderjit Singh Makkar.

With a combination of Live and Assisted Commerce providing everywhere-as-a-service (EaaS), Proxgy enables users to shop, travel, recce, and research view real estate and live visit any physical location using Virtual Reality innovations.

Proxgy enables its users to book a human proxy on-demand in a ride-hailing manner at any serviceable place and engage with the proxy’s surroundings in a live and interactive Virtual Reality manner using patented smart helmet solutions. Proxgy has partnered with multiple showrooms and car dealerships to help existing sales executives at these showrooms and dealerships become Proxgies for users, helping drive up sales and inquiries.

“We are working towards clubbing humans with patented Smart IoT solutions and introducing on-demand, real world live VR experiences for end-users. In our foray to expand our IPR quickly and globally, this investment would be a huge boost in providing dry powder to capture global markets more aggressively,” commented Pulkit Ahuja, founder, Proxgy.

Proxgy plans to expand its services to provide solutions for inspections, media coverage, remote KYC, virtual travel, elderly care, real estate viewings among others in the coming months.