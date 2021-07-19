News and Trends

Twitter Users Slam Preacher Joel Osteen After Pictures Surface of His Newest Luxury Purchase

'In Joel Osteen's defense, Jesus also drove a $325,000 car.'
Twitter Users Slam Preacher Joel Osteen After Pictures Surface of His Newest Luxury Purchase
Image credit: Bonnie Biess | Getty Images

When it comes to flashiness, priests and pastors usually aren’t at the top of the list of people you would expect to show off exorbitant amounts of wealth.

It’s no surprise that when photos of televangelist Joel Osteen driving a Ferrari surfaced on over the weekend, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

“In Joel Osteen's defense, Jesus also drove a $325,000 car and lived in an eight figure 17,000 square foot home,” joked Franklin Leonard, who posted his Tweet alongside a photo of Kanye West's mansion.

Others weren’t as cheeky.

Osteen’s Ferrari reportedly costs $325,000.

The preacher caused a stir earlier this year when it was revealed that his congregation, Lakewood Church, received a whopping $4.4 million in PPP loans amid the pandemic.

“As the shutdown persisted month after month, given the economic uncertainty, Lakewood finally applied for the PPP loan and has been able to provide full salaries and benefits including health insurance coverage to all of its employees and their families,” the church said in a statement at the time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Osteen is valued at nearly $100 million, thanks to his television broadcasts, public speaking engagements and book sales.

The Texas-based preacher lives with his wife and two children in a 17,000 square-foot estate which is reportedly valued at around $10.5 million.

Osteen hasn’t yet commented on the social media backlash but Tweeted about “greatness” earlier Monday morning.

“Greatness doesn’t come from people; it comes from God,” he wrote.

Osteen's most recent sermon was on Sunday.

