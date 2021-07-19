Finance

Cal-Maine Foods Lays A Rotten Egg

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ: CALM) has been on our radar for many years. The company is very well-run, is executing a nationwide growth strategy, is shifting it...
Next Article
Cal-Maine Foods Lays A Rotten Egg
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Cal-Maine Struggles With Difficult Conditions

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ: CALM) has been on our radar for many years. The company is very well-run, is executing a nationwide growth strategy, is shifting its business to higher-margin specialty eggs, and it usually pays a pretty decent dividend. Over the last couple of quarters the company's dividend, which had been suspended due to the payout policy, was reinstated but the fundamentals have taken a turn for the worse. As much as we like this company, and as much as we hate to say it, it may be time to cut Cal-Maine out of your portfolio until the fundamental picture shows a clear Improvement.

Cal-Maine Misses On The Top And Bottom Line 

Cal-Maine had a weak fourth quarter due to the receding influences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's revenue of $349.80 million is down nearly 23% from last year and missed the consensus by 1350 basis points because of it. The only good news is that revenue is up nearly 25% over the past two years proving the long-term growth strategy is working. Revenue was driven by a decrease in both dozens-sold and prices realized per dozen. The number of dozens sold fell 9.4% while the average price per dozen came in at $1.32 versus $1.58 last year.

On a segment basis, the company says retail sales are on the decline while food and beverage sales have been picking up. In regards to specialty eggs, a pillar of the company's growth strategy, specialty egg sales increased by 1.6% from last year and accounted for 38.7% of revenue versus 29.9% last year. Looking forward, these figures should remain in a positive trend due to two factors. One is the fact that many states in the union are making moves towards requiring specialty eggs, including cage-free, etc while the other is the fact the company is actively purchasing specialty egg-laying capability.

Moving down to the bottom line, the company produced a GAAP loss of $0.09 per share to miss the consensus by  $0.35. The miss is due to revenue weakness as well as rising costs, the company reports its costs are up 15.3% over the same time last year with feed cost accounting for a large portion of the gain. Feed costs are up 27.7% year over year and are expected to remain volatile if not trend higher for the remainder of the calendar year.

Looking at the national fundamentals, it does not look like market pressures will be favorable for the company in the current quarter or for the first half of fiscal 2022. Although the flock size is down 1.6% from last year the number of eggs and incubation and the number of chicks destined to become laying hens are on the rise.

Don't Bet On A Dividend From Cal-Maine Soon

Cal-Maine's dividend policy helps keep the balance sheet in fortress-like condition but prevents it from paying a dividend this quarter and probably for the next two to three quarters. The company can't pay a dividend any quarter there are negative earnings or for any subsequent quarter until cumulative earnings are positive and we don't think the fundamentals are good for positive earnings the current quarter at least. If the loss grows wide enough it might be four or five quarters before Cal-Maine can pay a dividend again. 

Price action in Cal-Maine fell more than 4% at the open and appears to be finding support near recent support levels but we are not so sure. Early action shows resistance at and above $35 that we think may cap gains in the near-term at least. If price action is not able to move up from here we see the stock setting a new low and then moving down to the $31 level. Eventually, Cal-Maine will return to positive earnings and paying a dividend again, we’ll be ready to buy some when it does. 

Cal-MaineFoods Lays A Rotten Egg

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises