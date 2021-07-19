Finance

Zoom Buys Cloud Company Five9 For $14.7 Billion

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has announced a $14.7 billion deal to buy cloud call center service provider Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in an a...
Next Article
Zoom Buys Cloud Company Five9 For $14.7 Billion
Image credit: Free-Photos / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has announced a $14.7 billion deal to buy cloud call center service provider Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in an all-stock transaction. The latter has been 20 years in the market, and it is set to be an operating unit of the video conferencing firm.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Entering the Contact Center Market

On Sunday, the two companies said that the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Zoom was worth $9 billion during its public listing in 2019.

The deal is part of Zoom’s ongoing efforts to increase its offerings, and given the soaring growth during the pandemic, the firm has worked hard to add more office collaboration products, such as the Enterprise Cloud Phone System and the all-in-one app, Zoom for Home – DTEN ME.

It also represents Zoom’s most significant acquisition, given the meteoric rise of its stock price.

Eric S. Yuan, founder and chief executive of Zoom, said in a statement: “We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers.”

The deal is seen as a nifty move by the two companies, as they are likely to significantly increase their cross-selling opportunities within each other’s respective client bases.

But more importantly, the deal will edge Zoom closer to dabbling into the contact centers market, currently worth $24 billion.

Increasing Value

As reported by CNBC, this is the second-biggest tech deal in the U.S. so far in 2021, “after Microsoft’s planned $16 billion purchase of Nuance Communications.”

TechCrunch informs that Five9 has amassed over 2,000 customers worldwide including Citrix and Under Armour. Further, it processes over 7 billion minutes of calls annually.

Rowan Trollope, chief executive of Five9 said, “Businesses spend significant resources annually on their contact centers, but still struggle to deliver a seamless experience for their customers.”

“It has always been Five9’s mission to make it easy for businesses to fix that problem and engage with their customers in a more meaningful and efficient way.”

Trollope asserts that joining forces with Zoom will allow Five9’s to offer access to top-notch solutions such as Zoom Phone, “that will enable them to realize more value and deliver real results for their business.”

“This, combined with Zoom’s ‘ease-of use’ philosophy and broad communication portfolio, will truly enable customers to engage via their preferred channel of choice.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises