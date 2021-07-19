These Are The Top Ten Large Value Mutual Funds

July 19, 2021 4 min read

Investing in big and established companies is a good option for risk-averse investors. Such companies are generally less volatile but offer comparatively lower returns as well. However, you can overcome this limitation through value investing in big companies. This means investing in big companies that are deemed to be undervalued. One of the best ways to invest in such companies is through Large Value funds. Such funds normally invest in big U.S. stocks that are less expensive or are witnessing slower growth than large-cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the top ten large value mutual funds.

Top Ten Large Value Mutual Funds

We have ranked the top ten large value mutual funds on the basis of their past return data from U.S. News. Here are the top ten large value mutual funds:

Olstein All Cap Value Fund (OFAVX, 88%)

OFAVX normally invests in the common stocks that it believes are significantly undervalued, irrespective of their size. In the last three months, OFAVX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $733.19 million in total assets. OFAVX’s top four holdings are: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Discovery, ViacomCBS and Cisco Systems.

Hotchkis & Wiley Diversified Value Fd (HWCAX, 88%)

HWCAX aims for capital appreciation, and to do this, it invests in the equity securities of large-cap companies that it believes are undervalued. In the last three months, HWCAX has returned more than 19%. The fund has $101.65 million in total assets. HWCAX’s top four holdings are: General Electric, American International Group, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Oakmark Select Fund (OAKLX, 91%)

OAKLX primarily invests in large companies but has significant exposure to mid-cap companies as well. The fund normally invests in about 20 companies at a time. In the last three months, OAKLX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $5.16 billion in total assets. OAKLX’s top four holdings are: CBRE Group, Alphabet, Ally Financial and Charter Communications.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund (OLVAX, 91%)

OLVAX usually invests in the equity securities of large companies. It may invest in common stocks, debt and preferred stocks, which can sometimes be converted to common stock. In the last three months, OLVAX has returned more than 17%. The fund has $2.74 billion in total assets. OLVAX’s top four holdings are: Wells Fargo, US Foods Holding, Citigroup and Comcast.

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund (WPLCX, 91%)

WPLCX normally invests in large-cap domestic equity securities. It also invests in exchange traded funds that invest in large cap domestic equity securities. In the last three months, WPLCX has returned more than 9%. The fund has $35.87 million in total assets. WPLCX’s top four holdings are: Apple, Microsoft, Ontrak, and Option on S&P 500 Index.

JHancock Classic Value Fund (PZFVX, 93%)

PZFVX normally invests in the domestic equity securities of companies that it believes are undervalued relative to the market on the basis of their estimated future earnings and cash flows. In the last three months, PZFVX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $2.29 billion in total assets. PZFVX’s top four holdings are: General Electric, American International Group, Wells Fargo and Capital One Financial.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund (PARWX, 99%)

PARWX was launched in 2005. This fund normally invests in large-cap domestic stocks exhibiting growth and value tendencies. In the last three months, PARWX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $4.21 billion in total assets. PARWX’s top four holdings are: Micron Technology, Applied Materials, Charles Schwab and Intel.

Lyrical US Value Equity Fund (LYRIX, 107%)

LYRIX normally invests in the common stock of mid-cap and large-cap companies having lower valuations in comparison to their long-term normalized earnings. In the last three months, LYRIX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $599.96 million in total assets. LYRIX’s top four holdings are: United Rentals, Dell Technologies, Broadcom and Ameriprise Financial.

American Beacon Shapiro Equity Opps Fd (SHXIX, 113%)

SHXIX normally invests in the common stock of companies that it believes have a price below their intrinsic value. It mainly invests in U.S. common stocks. In the last three months, SHXIX has returned more than 16%. The fund has $184.93 million in total assets. SHXIX’s top three holdings are: FireEye, Micron Technology and Lions Gate Entertainment.

Upright Growth & Income Fund (UPDDX, 120%)

UPDDX uses a combination of three investment styles to achieve its investment objective of capital growth. These three investment styles are: value investing, equity income and balance investing. In the last three months, UPDDX has returned more than 32%. The fund has $1.95 million in total assets. UPDDX’s top three holdings are: Himax Technologies, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and AbbVie.