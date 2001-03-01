New Releases

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Last November, ICANN (Internet Corp. for Assigned Names and Numbers) approved seven new top-level domains, which will be out on the market and open for registration in the second quarter of this year. Most of them are not open for just anyone to register. Here are the applications for each:

.aero: airlines and related sites
.biz: any business site
.coop: business cooperatives
.info: any site
.museum: museums
.name: individuals' sites
.pro: professionals' sites (such as doctors)


