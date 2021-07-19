Coronavirus

New Hope? They find a 'superbody' capable of fighting all variants of COVID-19

S2H97 could lead to more effective vaccines and other treatments against SARSCov2.
Next Article
New Hope? They find a 'superbody' capable of fighting all variants of COVID-19
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Several parts of the world are facing an upturn in COVID-19 infections, mostly of the Delta variant that has caused much concern throughout the world. With a hopeful news, the magazine Nature reported on a group of scientists who found the S2H97 a "superanticuerpo" with properties to fight many variations of the virus.

Although the information is still very recent and has only been experienced in hamsters, this discovery may lead to a much more efficient vaccine and other medical treatments to help manage the health crisis. The responsible scientists work at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, led by Tyler Starr, a biochemist at the same institution. They examined 12 antibodies isolated from people who had already been infected and took tests of different variants.

To fight the virus, antibodies attach themselves to a fragment of viral protein, which is what binds to receptors on human cells. Many of the antibody therapies work in the same way , but S2H97 appears to have a greater ability to adhere so it is an option that might work better. When analyzed in more detail, they were able to see that it targets a previously invisible region that is only revealed when the domain binds to the cell's receptor.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States