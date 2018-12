Technology statistics

March 1, 2001 1 min read

The Yankee Group says there will be more than 1 billion wireless devices worldwide by 2003.

M-commerce revenue estimates for 2000 amount to $10 million in the United States, $15 million in Europe and $400 million in Japan, according to Jupiter Research.